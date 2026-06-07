'India gets special treatment: Pakistan star sparks major India controversy with explosive 'Umpiring' claim- WATCH

Pakistani all rounder Khushdil Shah has sparked a major cricketing controversy following the circulation of a video in which he alleges systemic bias favoring India during high stakes matches. Shah asserted that critical elements of the game, ranging from on field officiating to tournament scheduling, are routinely organized to benefit the Men in Blue during bilateral clashes.

The left handed batsman and left arm orthodox spinner has limited recent experience against the Indian side, featuring in a solitary ODI during last year’s Champions Trophy. In that encounter, which resulted in a comprehensive defeat for Pakistan, Shah contributed 38 runs off 39 deliveries and claimed a single wicket. He also appeared in two T20Is against India back in 2022, where he managed a total of 16 runs without finding any success in the wickets column.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Khushdil Shah on playing against India.

"Matches against India carry a few extra emotions & then the pressure eases a bit. When we were playing, we used to beat them as well. Things tend to go in their favor during matches. Umpiring decisions go in their favor, as do some… pic.twitter.com/suNHPDz1eC — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) June 7, 2026

Unsubstantiated Allegations on a Digital Platform

While it is common for retired Pakistani cricketers to voice provocative theories regarding the Indian team, such public declarations are rarely made by active members of the circuit. Nevertheless, the all rounder, who last represented Pakistan in international cricket in September 2025, leveled these unverified accusations during a recent media appearance.

“Matches against India carry a few extra emotions & then the pressure eases a bit. When we were playing, we used to beat them as well,” he said on a podcast with ARY.

“Another thing is that there are a lot of things that tend to go in their favor during matches. Umpiring decisions go in their favor, as do some dressing-room decisions & even matches are held according to their wishes. Despite all that, when Pakistan wins, it’s especially enjoyable,” Shah said on the podcast.

India's unbeatable record

Statistically, India has maintained a highly dominant record over their traditional rivals in recent years. Pakistan's most recent victory over India occurred in Dubai during the Super Four stage of the 2022 Asia Cup. In the period following that game, India has secured six consecutive victories over the Men in Green. In the fifty over format, Pakistan has not bested India since the 2017 Champions Trophy final, suffering six straight ODI defeats against the Indian team since that tournament.