'India have to pick him': Sachin Tendulkar, cricketing greats react to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 97 off 29 in IPL 2026 Eliminator

At just 15 years old, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has completely transformed the narrative of the modern Indian Premier League (IPL) career. His performances have grown increasingly destructive and monstrous with each passing game. The teenage sensation is currently giving seasoned greats like Virat Kohli a fierce run for their money in the race for the Orange Cap, while simultaneously dismantling the confidence of bowling attacks across the league.

Eliminator Mayhem Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

The boy wonder put on yet another spectacular exhibition of batting brilliance on a Wednesday evening in Mullanpur. Representing the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a high-pressure Eliminator match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Sooryavanshi bludgeoned a breathtaking 97 runs off just 29 deliveries, reaching his half-century in a mere 16 balls. This explosive innings propelled Rajasthan Royals to a commanding 47-run victory over SRH.

During this onslaught, the young opener hammered 12 towering sixes to eclipse Chris Gayle’s iconic single-season IPL record of 59 sixes. Sooryavanshi pushed his season tally to an unprecedented 65 sixes and counting, amassing 680 runs across the tournament at an astonishing strike rate of 243. Though he was left crestfallen after missing out on a century and getting dismissed for 97 for the second time this season, his historic exploits instantly drew global acclaim.

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Legends Stand in Awe: Sachin, Raina, and Vaughan React

The cricketing fraternity wasted no time in saluting the youngster's genius. Leading the praises was the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who offered a precise tactical breakdown of the teenager's elite technique.

"Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s bat swing has been outstanding. What’s even more remarkable is how beautifully he clears his front foot to create room for balls aimed at his legs. This freedom allows him to play the way he does. That innings was nothing short of spectacular," Tendulkar posted on X.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s bat swing has been outstanding. What’s even more remarkable is how beautifully he clears his front foot to create room for balls aimed at his legs. This freedom allows him to play the way he does.



That innings was nothing short of spectacular! — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 27, 2026

Best T20 opener

Former England captain Michael Vaughan took the praise a step further, arguing that the Bihar prodigy demands immediate international recognition, even if it disrupts the current national team hierarchy.

“He is the best T20 opener in the World .. India have to pick him,” Vaughan wrote, suggesting India fast-track him into the T20I playing XI ahead of established names like Abhishek Sharma or Sanju Samson.

He is the best T20 opener in the World .. India have to pick him … https://t.co/7BWRv1X5lL — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 27, 2026

Suresh Raina echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the monumental impact the young batsman has made on the fans and the future of the national team.

“Dictionary doesn’t have enough words to describe what Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has done in this tournament. What a player, what a prodigy. The fact that people are actually waiting to watch him bat proves that Indian future is in safe hands.” Raina said on X.

Dictionary doesn't have enough words to describe what Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has done in this tournament. What a player, what a prodigy. The fact that people are actually waiting to watch him bat proves that Indian future is in safe hands #vaibhavsurvanshi — Suresh Rain (@ImRaina) May 27, 2026

A Global Phenomenon

The admiration for the 15-year-old extended across borders and generations. Former England star Kevin Pietersen recalled a recent interaction that highlighted the kid's immense ambition, stating, “Vaibhav told me he wants to score 200 in a T20. I believe him.”

Meanwhile, former Indian icons Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh celebrated his fearless approach. Yuvraj declared, “Boss baby breaks world bosses record! Unbelievable this kid great to watch,” while Harbhajan labeled him a "six-hitting machine" and "the most dangerous batsman." Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya also expressed his amazement at the prodigy's composure, noting, “This is some hitting from Vaibhav. Very special talent, such confidence at a young age. Cricket has a special player coming through.”

With Rajasthan Royals advancing to face the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2, the cricket world will get at least one more opportunity this season to witness this generation-defining talent take center stage.