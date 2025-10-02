India Holds Perfect Test Record Against West Indies This Century; Can They Continue Their Dominance?

The first Test of the two-match series between India and the West Indies began at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, bringing attention to India’s unbeaten record against the Caribbean side in Tests in the 21st century.

India’s Unbeaten Record Against West Indies

Since 2000, India has played 25 Test matches against the West Indies, winning 15 and drawing 10. Impressively, seven of these victories came by an innings, highlighting India’s dominance in the longest format. The West Indies’ last Test win over India came in May 2002 in Kingston, where they won by 155 runs.

Match Summary: Day 1

West Indies Bat First: Electing to bat, the visitors were bowled out for 162 runs in 44.1 overs.

Bowling Highlights: Mohammed Siraj was the star with 4 wickets for 40 runs, while Jasprit Bumrah took 3 wickets for 42 runs, and Kuldeep Yadav picked up 2 wickets for 25 runs.

India’s Response: India ended Day 1 at 121/2, trailing by 41 runs. KL Rahul was unbeaten on 53, while captain Shubman Gill remained 18 not out. Early wickets had fallen with Yashasvi Jaiswal out for 36 and Sai Sudharsan for 7, but Rahul and Gill stabilised the innings.

Looking Ahead

India enters Day 2 in a slightly trailing position but with wickets in hand, aiming to overtake West Indies’ total and set up a strong first-innings lead. With the pitch likely to assist spinners, both teams will be looking to exploit conditions early.

India’s flawless record in Tests this century emphasises their dominance over the West Indies, and the team will look to continue their unbeaten streak in the ongoing series.