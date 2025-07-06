'India Jaan Chuka Hai': Yuzvendra Chahal Cryptically Confirms Relationship With RJ Mahvash Amid Claiming To Be 'Just Friends'

Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been the talk of town recently, not for his bowling records or on field brilliance but for his dating life. Notably he separated with his wife Dhanashree Verma recently but has been the subject of dating rumors involving popular RJ and social media influencer RJ Mahvash. While both have repeatedly claimed to be "just friends," their frequent public appearances and undeniable chemistry have kept the gossip mill running. From Mahvash supporting Punjab Kings frequently in IPL 2025 to them posting different stories which caught people's eye.

The speculation gained fresh momentum during a recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. Yuzvendra Chahal, Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant and Abhishek Sharma appeared in the third episode of the third season of the entertainment show.

When asked about the mystery woman in his life, Chahal cheekily replied, “India jaan chuka hai,” leaving the audience amused. Teammate Rishabh Pant added to the fun by labeling him a “free man,” further stoking the conversation.

Playful Teasing on Kapil’s Couch

The light-hearted banter continued when Krushna Abhishek—dressed in drag—sat beside Chahal and affectionately dubbed him “Juicy Chahal.” Chahal laughed and responded, “Bahut juicy hai,” while Krushna nudged Kapil Sharma to consider things from a woman's point of view.

Krushna didn’t hold back as he teased Chahal about his online camaraderie with Mahvash, saying, “Darrte kyu ho? Baaki Instagram par dekha hai, darrte toh nahi zyada,” referencing their visible and playful social media interactions.

From IPL Stands to Advertisements: The Timeline of Rumors

Rumors surrounding Chahal and Mahvash didn’t surface out of nowhere. Observant fans have spotted Mahvash supporting the cricketer at IPL matches even those he missed due to injury. The two have been seen together at multiple events, private dinners, and even shared screen space in a recent advertisement, all of which contributed to the growing buzz.

While Mahvash has denied any romantic involvement in past interviews, the frequency of their joint appearances has made it difficult for fans to ignore the signs particularly after the pair were spotted together during a Champions Trophy match in Dubai.

Chahal's Divorce Finalized Just Before IPL 2025

Yuzvendra Chahal’s divorce from Dhanashree Verma was officially granted by the Bandra family court on March 20, 2025, mere days before the start of IPL 2025. The couple had originally separated in 2022, and amid their professional obligations, they jointly requested the court to waive the mandatory six-month cooling-off period for reconciliation—a request that was approved.

The first hints of trouble between Chahal and Dhanashree emerged through cryptic social media posts, which coincided with the earliest sightings of Mahvash with the leg-spinner. Since then, the narrative around Chahal’s love life has evolved rapidly, with fans and media speculating whether this friendship with Mahvash is transitioning into something more