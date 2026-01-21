Advertisement
NewsCricketIndia Jeetega...: Abhishek Bachchan Backs India To Defend T20 World Cup Title On Home Soil
INDIA

'India Jeetega...': Abhishek Bachchan Backs India To Defend T20 World Cup Title On Home Soil

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has expressed strong optimism about India’s chances at the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Jan 21, 2026, 08:23 PM IST
Image Credit:- X

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has expressed strong optimism about India’s chances at the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup, saying there would be “nothing greater” than seeing the Men in Blue successfully defend their title in home conditions.

Speaking to ANI, Abhishek said, “India jeetega (India will win). Fingers crossed. Prayers going up. Hope we win it on home soil. There would be nothing greater.”

ETPL Franchises Launched in Sydney

Abhishek made the comments on the sidelines of the launch of the first three franchises of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL), a league he has co-founded. The tournament is set to begin in the summer of 2026. The inaugural franchises, Amsterdam, Edinburgh, and Belfast, were unveiled in Sydney during a press conference held against the iconic backdrop of the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge. The league is officially sanctioned by the International Cricket Council, with team owners also announced at the event.

World Cup to Span India and Sri Lanka

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will be played across eight venues in India and Sri Lanka, including Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kandy, and Colombo. This edition marks the 10th staging of the tournament and its return to India for the first time since 2016, when West Indies lifted the trophy.

India has been placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Namibia, the Netherlands, and the USA. The hosts will begin their campaign against the USA in Mumbai on February 7, while the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan is scheduled for February 15 in Colombo.

Historic Opportunity for Team India

If India manages to defend their title, they will become the first team in history to successfully retain the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. It would also be India’s third T20 World Cup triumph, making them the most successful team in the tournament’s history.

India T20 WC squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

