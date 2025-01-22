The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given a major update on the Indian cricket team's jersey for the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy, which will be played in Pakistan and UAE. The BCCI said that the Indian team will adhere to the guidelines stipulated by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the Champions Trophy.

"BCCI will follow every uniform-related ICC rule during Champions Trophy. Whatever the other teams will do regarding the logo and dress code, we are going to follow in true letter and spirit," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI on Wednesday.

BCCI's latest clarification means that the Indian jersey will feature the official ICC logo, which includes Pakistan's imprint as well. It dismisses the speculation that the Indian board had objected to host Pakistan's name on the side's official jersey.

Earlier, there were some unconfirmed media reports that the BCCI had objected to the host nation's name being embossed on their jersey, which is an established practice for all ICC events, owing to the tense political ties between the two countries.

According to a PTI report, there was never any doubt about following the logo guidelines and the BCCI did not raise concerns with the global body.

Notably, when Pakistan came to India in 2023 for the 50-over ICC World Cup, Babar Azam and his men duly sported the host country's name on their jerseys as part of the tournament protocol.

The Champions Trophy, set to start on February 19 is being conducted under a 'Hybrid Model' for the first time as BCCI didn't get permission from the Indian government to travel to Pakistan.

The Rohit Sharma led India will play all its matches, including the marquee league match against the arch-rivals from across the border, in Dubai. In case, the Indian team reaches the semi-final and subsequently final, the two matches will be played in Dubai as well.

Will Rohit Sharma Go To Pakistan For Pre-Champions Trophy Engagements?

Meanwhile, there is still no clarity on whether Rohit Sharma will go to Pakistan for Pre-Champions Trophy engagements.

According to BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, the matter is still under consideration and there are certain issues that the Indian cricket board needs to consider if its captain visits Pakistan for a customary photo-shoot and pre-event press conference.

It remains to be seen if the ICC decides to hold these events in Pakistan or shift the pre-tournament captains' engagements to the UAE.

The opening match of the 2025 Champions Trophy between hosts Pakistan and New Zealand will be held in Karachi on February 19. India will start their campaign against Bangladesh a day later.