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India knocked out of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 after crushing six-wicket loss against Australia

Chasing a challenging target of 171, Australia rode on superb half-centuries from Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner to complete the chase with an over to spare, ending India's hopes of reaching the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 11:14 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 11:14 PM IST
India knocked out of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 after crushing six-wicket loss against Australia
Image Credit: BCCI Women/X

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