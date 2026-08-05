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India leave for Sri Lanka without this batter, BCCI medical decision keeps 24-year-old waiting

India's Left handed batter Sai Sudharsan was noticeably absent from the Indian Test contingent that landed in Sri Lanka on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, to kick off a two match red ball series. 

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 08:36 AM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 08:38 AM IST
India leave for Sri Lanka without this batter, BCCI medical decision keeps 24-year-old waiting
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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India leave for Sri Lanka without this batter, BCCI medical decision keeps 24-year-old waiting
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