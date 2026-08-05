/India leave for Sri Lanka without this batter, BCCI medical decision keeps 24-year-old waiting

India's left handed batter Sai Sudharsan was noticeably absent from the Indian Test contingent that landed in Sri Lanka on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, to kick off a two match red ball series. While the rest of the playing squad alongside the complete coaching staff arrived on scheduled flights, the 24 year old batter remained in India to undergo mandatory physical evaluation and rehabilitation following a recent toe injury.
Sudharsan sustained the physical setback during his domestic campaign in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He is currently working through a structured fitness protocol at the Board of Control for Cricket in India Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The Tamil Nadu batter is waiting for formal medical clearance from board doctors before receiving authorization to board a flight to Sri Lanka.
Contingency Plans and Test Series Itinerary
The Indian team management considers Sudharsan a primary candidate for the number three batting position. However, his overall impact in the format has drawn ongoing debate among analysts, despite a resilient knock of 81 runs during India's recent one off Test match against Afghanistan.
Should the medical staff at the Centre of Excellence determine that Sudharsan requires additional recovery time, fellow left handed batter Devdutt Padikkal is positioned to step into the playing eleven for the opening match.
Ahead of the official international fixtures, India will participate in a three day warm up fixture against a Sri Lanka XI starting on August 7. The opening Test match of the series is scheduled to take place at the iconic Galle International Stadium from August 15 to August 19, followed by the second Test match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo from August 23 to August 27.
India's squad for Sri Lanka Test series:
Shubman Gill (C), KL Rahul (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Auqib Nabi and Saransh Jain
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