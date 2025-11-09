India Led By Dinesh Karthik Eliminated From Hong Kong Sixes Following Back-To-Back Losses To Kuwait, UAE And Nepal

The Indian cricket team, led by veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, endured a tough day at the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 tournament as they suffered three defeats in succession. These losses came against Kuwait, UAE and Nepal on the same day, ultimately resulting in India’s exit from the 12-team competition. The downfall was particularly disappointing considering the side had earlier registered a narrow 3-run win over Pakistan via the DLS method on Friday, which initially raised hopes of a stronger run.

India’s struggles began in the group stage itself, where they finished at the bottom of their pool, pushing them into the consolation Bowl category. The turning point came during their clash against Kuwait. While chasing a target of 107, India faltered badly and were restricted to just 79 for 6. The defeat highlighted the lack of big-hitting capability and consistency in India’s batting order throughout the tournament. Kuwait’s disciplined bowling prevented India from building momentum, and this result had a direct impact on their placement in the tournament.

The Bowl Stage

In the Bowl stage, the situation failed to improve. Against the UAE, India managed to post a respectable total of 108, courtesy of attacking efforts from Dinesh Karthik and Abhimanyu Mithun. However, the bowling unit could not defend the target, allowing UAE to chase it down comfortably. The inability to stop boundary flow and maintain pressure cost India another opportunity to regain footing in the competition.

The final match of the day, against Nepal, proved to be the most one-sided game of India’s campaign. Nepal produced a stunning display of clean hitting, smashing 15 sixes in just 36 deliveries to post a monumental score of 137 without losing a wicket. India’s batting response crumbled under pressure, and the team was bowled out for a mere 45, resulting in a crushing 92-run defeat. The loss effectively confirmed India’s exit and placed them at the bottom of the standings, with only a final Bowl-stage match left against Sri Lanka. Given their current form and significantly damaged net run rate, a rise from the bottom appears highly unlikely.

Meanwhile, in the top tier of the tournament, Pakistan booked their place in the semifinals in dramatic fashion. Abdul Samad played a breathtaking knock, smashing 50 off just 10 balls to chase down 103 against South Africa. Australia also secured progression and is set to play Pakistan, while England and Kuwait will face off in the second semifinal.