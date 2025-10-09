India Legend Dilip Vengsarkar to Decide Fate of Prithvi Shaw and Musheer Khan After Heated Ranji Warm-Up Clash

India legend Dilip Vengsarkar is set to decide the course of action regarding the on-field altercation between Prithvi Shaw and Musheer Khan during a warm-up match ahead of the Ranji Trophy season. The incident took place on Day 1 of a three-day game between Maharashtra and Mumbai, where Shaw engaged in a heated exchange after a heated sledging incident.

During the match, Shaw, who scored an impressive 181 runs, was subjected to sledging from his former teammates, which provoked a reaction. After Musheer Khan dismissed Shaw, he replied with a “Thank you,” which further annoyed Shaw. The situation escalated as Shaw swiped his bat at Musheer and exchanged heated words with him and other players, before the umpires had to step in to cool things down.

People To Be Asked About The Situation Soon

The incident drew attention from the Mumbai selectors, who will receive a detailed report on October 9. Mumbai Cricket Association secretary Abhay Hadap said, “There will be a (Mumbai Ranji team) selection committee meeting on Thursday, so we will ask the Mumbai captain, coach, and the player about what happened. We will be getting a report during our selection committee meeting, and former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar, who is our advisor, will speak to the players.”

Similarly, the Maharashtra Cricket Association also plans to take disciplinary action once they get the report. MCA secretary Adv Kamlesh Pisal added, “I'm still awaiting the report on the incident. I will be obtaining detailed information about it, and if something is found, depending on the gravity of the situation and considering the importance of discipline, we will speak to both players. Discipline among players is a very important aspect.”

Meanwhile, the match saw strong performances from Shaw and Arshin Kulkarni, who together frustrated Mumbai bowlers with a massive partnership. Kulkarni scored faster, accumulating 186 runs from 140 balls. Maharashtra declared their innings at 465 runs for 3 wickets in 81 overs.

After the day’s play, Maharashtra captain Ankit Bawne attempted to downplay the incident, stating, “It's a practice match. They are all former teammates. Such things happen. It's all ok now and there is no issue".