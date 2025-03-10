India Lifts Champions Trophy, But Where Was Pakistan? No PCB Officials In The Final Presentation Ceremony Sparks Controversy

Champions Trophy 2025: India's victory in the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand was marred by controversy as no representative from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was present during the trophy presentation ceremony. Rohit Sharma and his team lifted the trophy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, but the absence of PCB officials sparked debate across the cricketing fraternity.

Pakistan, the Official Host, Missing At The Finals Ceremony

Despite Pakistan being the official host of the tournament, no PCB representatives, including chairman Mohsin Naqvi, attended the final presentation. This unprecedented situation raised eyebrows, as it is customary for the host board to be part of the prize distribution alongside International Cricket Council (ICC) officials and representatives from the competing teams.

India’s Refusal to Play in Pakistan Led to Hybrid Model

The 2025 Champions Trophy was the first ICC event hosted by Pakistan after 29 years. However, due to security concerns, India refused to travel to Pakistan, leading to a hybrid model for the tournament. All of India's matches, including the semi-final against Australia and the final, were played in Dubai. Had India not reached the final, the match would have taken place at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Cricketing Fraternity Questions PCB’s Decision

Fans and former cricketers were quick to point out PCB’s absence, with ex-Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar voicing his disapproval on social media. The unusual situation added to the growing tensions between the cricketing boards of India and Pakistan.

BCCI Officials Present At The Ceremony

While PCB was absent, the trophy presentation was attended by ICC chairman Jay Shah, BCCI president Roger Binny, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, and New Zealand Cricket (NZC) director Roger Twose. Notably, BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla had visited Lahore for the semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa, but no PCB official reciprocated the gesture for the final in Dubai.

India Wins Champions Trophy With A Thrilling Victory

Amidst the controversy, India clinched back Champions Trophy after 12 years,defeating New Zealand by four wickets. Rohit Sharma became only the second Indian captain after MS Dhoni to win multiple ICC titles, further solidifying his legacy in Indian cricket.

The absence of PCB officials at such a significant event raises questions about the future of cricketing relations between India and Pakistan. With the 2025 Champions Trophy now concluded, the focus shifts to whether the strained ties between the two boards will improve before the next major ICC event.