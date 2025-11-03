Advertisement
ICC WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2025

India Lifts ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Nation Erupts In Pride As ‘Women in Blue’ Make History; Here’s Who Said What

India’s women’s cricket team wins its first-ever World Cup, drawing praise from leaders, legends and fans across the nation.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2025, 01:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau
India Lifts ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Nation Erupts In Pride As ‘Women in Blue’ Make History; Here’s Who Said WhatPhoto: X

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: India’s women’s cricket team scripted history in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, defeating South Africa in a final that had the entire nation holding its breath. The victory marks India’s first-ever women’s World Cup title, a moment many are calling one of the most emotional milestones in Indian sporting history.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the team’s performance as “spectacular”, calling their victory a reflection of skill, teamwork and determination. He said the win would motivate future champions across India, adding that the players did not merely lift a trophy but elevated the entire game of women’s cricket.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi described the win as a moment that touched “a billion hearts”. He praised the team’s courage and grace, saying their success had lifted the nation’s spirit and inspired countless young girls to dream without fear.

Business leader Anand Mahindra congratulated the team and said their triumph offered a powerful example of perseverance and leadership for the next generation. 

Union ministers, chief ministers, cricketers and celebrities echoed the same emotion.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the victory was a “crowning moment” for the nation. Smriti Irani called it a “wave of pure joy” that swept across India. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari saluted the players for proving the power of dedication and the strength of ‘Nari Shakti’.

Talking about the win, Sachin Tendulkar said that just as 1983 inspired a generation of boys to dream, this triumph would inspire millions of girls to pick up the bat and believe they too can lift the cup one day. Virender Sehwag said the team had won not just a match but the hearts of every Indian. 

South Africa’s fighting spirit also earned respect. Former Proteas captain AB de Villiers congratulated Team India and said the global women’s game was “booming”. 

Visibly emotional after the win, Mithali Raj said India had finally achieved what generations of players had dreamed of. 

Political leaders from across the country joined in the celebration. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin called it a victory that would inspire generations. Himanta Biswa Sarma cheered, saying, “Mhari chhoriyan chhoro se kam hain ke.” Hemant Soren called it a win for “every daughter, sister and mother who dares to dream.” 

From tea stalls to television screens, the joy was the same everywhere. India’s women had brought home a title long awaited, and with it, a new era in cricket, one led by women who turned dreams into destiny.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

