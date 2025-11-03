India Lifts ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Nation Erupts In Pride As ‘Women in Blue’ Make History; Here’s Who Said What

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: India’s women’s cricket team scripted history in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, defeating South Africa in a final that had the entire nation holding its breath. The victory marks India’s first-ever women’s World Cup title, a moment many are calling one of the most emotional milestones in Indian sporting history.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the team’s performance as “spectacular”, calling their victory a reflection of skill, teamwork and determination. He said the win would motivate future champions across India, adding that the players did not merely lift a trophy but elevated the entire game of women’s cricket.

A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence. The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 2, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi described the win as a moment that touched “a billion hearts”. He praised the team’s courage and grace, saying their success had lifted the nation’s spirit and inspired countless young girls to dream without fear.

What a moment of pride!



Our Women in Blue have made history and touched a billion hearts. Your courage, grit, and grace have brought glory to India and inspired countless young girls to dream fearlessly.



You didn’t just lift a trophy, you lifted a nation’s spirit.



Jai Hind!… pic.twitter.com/yXlxThsoHj — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 2, 2025

Business leader Anand Mahindra congratulated the team and said their triumph offered a powerful example of perseverance and leadership for the next generation.

They didn’t just lift the trophy.



They lifted the game of Women’s cricket itself.



And while doing so, inspired whole new generations of young Indian champions.



Thank you for the enormous pride tonight!!#INDWvSAW pic.twitter.com/S7qpF9iqfG — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 2, 2025

Union ministers, chief ministers, cricketers and celebrities echoed the same emotion.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the victory was a “crowning moment” for the nation. Smriti Irani called it a “wave of pure joy” that swept across India. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari saluted the players for proving the power of dedication and the strength of ‘Nari Shakti’.

Hats off to the world champion Team India.



It is a crowning moment for the nation, as our team lifts the #ICCWomensWorldCup2025, elevating India's pride to the skies. Your stellar cricketing skills paved the path of inspiration for millions of girls.



Congratulations to the… pic.twitter.com/fTP0gNoV3A — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 2, 2025

History created!



Heartiest congratulations to Team India for winning the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025! What a phenomenal display of grit, skill, and determination by our champions. You’ve inspired a generation and made the entire nation proud.



A special salute… pic.twitter.com/mcspZQgaaG — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) November 2, 2025

हमारी बेटियाँ Champion हैं



बेटियों ने दिल भी जीता है और दुनिया भी।#WomensWorldCup2025 की यह जीत इस बात की गवाह है कि भारत की बेटियों की उड़ान आसमान से भी ऊँची है।



साउथ अफ्रीका को हराकर भारत अब महिला क्रिकेट में भी विश्व विजेता बन गया है!



देशवासियों को बधाई। बेटियों को… pic.twitter.com/onGJx8aiYO — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 2, 2025

Our ‘Women in Blue’ are World Champions!



A wave of pure joy has swept across over a billion hearts in Bharat as India lifts the Women’s World Cup for the first time. Thank you for this historic, beautiful, and proudest of moments. You have ignited a revolution in belief and… pic.twitter.com/Vo9PX8Wd1S — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) November 2, 2025

We have scripted HISTORY!



What a memorable victory by our women's cricket team against South Africa to lift the #ICCWomensWorldCup2025.



Their effort to bring home the trophy has been extraordinary, and the entire nation is celebrating this moment. Each one of them is a… pic.twitter.com/PJyYeR5J9y — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 2, 2025

HISTORY MADE!



Our women in blue have done it- India is the WORLD CHAMPION at the #ICCWomensWorldCup2025



This victory is not just about the trophy, it is about every daughter dared to dream, every parent who believed and every coach who never gave up. From every drop of sweat… pic.twitter.com/8VtvK1sFG7 — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) November 2, 2025

World Champions, we the WOMEN!



Congratulations to the Indian women’s cricket team for winning the ODI World Cup title.



You rocked and how!!! #TeamIndia #CWC25 pic.twitter.com/RUIKXrXOG3 — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) November 2, 2025

भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट टीम को वन-डे विश्वकप जीतने पर पूरे देश को हार्दिक बधाई। यह एक ऐतिहासिक क्षण है क्योंकि भारतीय टीम ने पहली बार विश्व कप जीता है। इस प्रतियोगिता में शुरुआती कठिनाइयों के बाद जैसी सफलता हासिल की है वह बेहद प्रशंसनीय है। मैं पूरी टीम को भविष्य के लिए शुभकामनाएं… pic.twitter.com/uDUMXWrrzA — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 2, 2025

WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS!



Our hearts swell with pride as the outstanding, fierce and heroic women’s team has won the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup!



This team will inspire millions of girls across India to dream and become world champions! They have proven that determination and… pic.twitter.com/PqFlGk3ukx — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) November 2, 2025

वर्ल्ड चैंपियंस हमारी देश की बेटियां...



भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट टीम को विश्व कप जीतने की ऐतिहासिक उपलब्धि पर बहुत-बहुत बधाई और जोहार। पूरे देश के लिए यह अदभुत और अविस्मरणीय क्षण है।

आपकी इस ऐतिहासिक जीत ने न केवल खेल के मैदान में देश का मान बढ़ाया है, बल्कि हर उस बेटी, बहन और… pic.twitter.com/kLjX0E1wAp — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) November 2, 2025

म्हारी छोरियां छोरो से कम है के



Our #WomenInBlue outplayed the world and lifted #WomensWorldCup2025 .



A triumph of talent, teamwork & spirit, which will inspire millions across the nation.



Many congratulations #TeamIndia. Deserved Champions pic.twitter.com/cNmtJCRA65 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 2, 2025

Champions of the World!



Congratulations to the #WomenInBlue on their phenomenal triumph in the 2025 #WomensWorldCup. Really proud moment for Indian cricket.@BCCIWomen pic.twitter.com/4ld5iIPTuZ — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 2, 2025

World Champions!



The Indian Women’s Team lifts the ICC #WomensWorldCup2025



This victory celebrates the unstoppable #NariShakti of Bharat fearless, graceful & extraordinary.



Congratulations, Champions!

You’ve made the nation proud beyond words. #CWC25 #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/xLziovjHU6 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 2, 2025

Talking about the win, Sachin Tendulkar said that just as 1983 inspired a generation of boys to dream, this triumph would inspire millions of girls to pick up the bat and believe they too can lift the cup one day. Virender Sehwag said the team had won not just a match but the hearts of every Indian.

1983 inspired an entire generation to dream big and chase those dreams.



Today, our Women’s Cricket Team has done something truly special. They have inspired countless young girls across the country to pick up a bat and ball, take the field and believe that they too can lift… pic.twitter.com/YiFeqpRipc — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 2, 2025

Champions!



Har chauke har wicket, apne Jajbe se poore desh ka dil jeet liya! Proud of our World Champion girls



What a victory. @ImHarmanpreet Kaur aur unki team ne poori generation ko sapna de diya jeetne ka, ladne ka, chamakne ka! #CWC25 pic.twitter.com/wsDS8tFPTy — Virrender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 2, 2025

South Africa’s fighting spirit also earned respect. Former Proteas captain AB de Villiers congratulated Team India and said the global women’s game was “booming”.

Congratulations Team India. Hold your heads high, @ProteasWomenCSA. The global women’s game is booming… what a final, what a tournament! #CWC25 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) November 2, 2025

Visibly emotional after the win, Mithali Raj said India had finally achieved what generations of players had dreamed of.

#WATCH | On India defeating South Africa ICC Women's World Cup Final, Former Indian Cricketer Mithali Raj says, "I am just going to give them a hug. The way they have made a comeback in this World Cup was amazing..." pic.twitter.com/Bjq1DR04MM — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2025

#WATCH | On India defeating South Africa ICC Women's World Cup Final, Former Indian Cricketer Mithali Raj says, "I am just very happy and emotional that India has finally won the World Cup. That is something we all had been waiting for years, and finally we got to see that..." pic.twitter.com/bOciAKIjHW — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2025

Political leaders from across the country joined in the celebration. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin called it a victory that would inspire generations. Himanta Biswa Sarma cheered, saying, “Mhari chhoriyan chhoro se kam hain ke.” Hemant Soren called it a win for “every daughter, sister and mother who dares to dream.”

What a moment for Indian cricket!



India reigns supreme as our women in blue lift the ICC Women’s World Cup!



Heartiest congratulations to #TeamIndia on this extraordinary triumph, a magnificent display of talent, composure, and teamwork.



This victory will inspire… pic.twitter.com/0BeB5oibkb — M.K.Stalin - தமிழ்நாட்டை தலைகுனிய விடமாட்டேன் (@mkstalin) November 2, 2025

From tea stalls to television screens, the joy was the same everywhere. India’s women had brought home a title long awaited, and with it, a new era in cricket, one led by women who turned dreams into destiny.