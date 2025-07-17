ENG vs IND: Before India’s tour of England began, head coach Gautam Gambhir had made it clear that Jasprit Bumrah would not feature in all five Tests, citing workload management as the key reason. Gambhir and the team management were intent on preserving Bumrah’s fitness, ensuring he plays only three of the five Tests. So far, the speedster has featured in two at Headingley and Lord’s both ending in defeats for India.

With the fourth Test at Manchester’s Old Trafford starting on July 23, speculation has intensified about whether the strike bowler will return. India, currently trailing 2-1 in the five-match series, are desperate to level the contest before the finale at The Oval.

Akash Deep, Siraj Shine In Bumrah's Absence

Bumrah was rested for the third Test at Edgbaston, where India staged a memorable turnaround. Young pacer Akash Deep, supported by Mohammed Siraj, orchestrated a coming-of-age performance that helped India beat England and claw their way back into the series.

Their success raised questions about Bumrah's necessity, especially with India showing resilience without their ace bowler.

Sky Reports Hint at Bumrah Return

Contrary to initial expectations that Bumrah might skip the Old Trafford Test, Sky Sports has reported that the 30-year-old is likely to be included in the XI. With the series on the line, India are eager to bank on his experience and incisiveness with the new ball.

David Lloyd Weighs In on Bumrah's Use

Former England cricketer and commentator David Lloyd believes Bumrah will likely be fielded in Manchester. Speaking to TalkSport Cricket, Lloyd said:

“It is what they've said and what the coach Gautam Gambhir said that he will play three out of the five Tests. So, he's got a choice. There are two matches to go. He's played two. If they are true to their words, he should play this next game at Old Trafford.”

Lloyd further speculated that if India manage to level the series 2-2 in Manchester, Bumrah might play the deciding Test at The Oval as well. However, if England take an unassailable 3-1 lead, he may be rested again.

Lloyd’s Jibe: "India Lose More When Bumrah Plays"

In a sharp remark, Lloyd pointed to India’s win-loss record in Bumrah’s presence.

“There was something that said when he plays they lose more than when he doesn't play, and he is like the best bowler in the world.”

Though Bumrah is widely regarded as one of the most fearsome and skillful pacers globally, India’s Test record with him stands at 20 wins, 23 losses, and 4 draws from 47 matches since his debut in 2018. The statistic adds fuel to the ongoing debate about how best to utilise India’s most potent fast-bowling weapon.

As India gear up for the fourth Test, all eyes are on the team management’s call regarding Bumrah. With the series finely poised and the stakes rising, the decision could prove pivotal not just for this series but also for Bumrah's long-term career sustainability.