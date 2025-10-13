India Lose To Australia And South Africa: Can India Still Qualify For The Women’s World Cup 2025 Semifinals? Check Qualification Scenarios

IND vs AUS: India’s campaign in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 suffered another setback as the team went down to Australia by three wickets in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. This marked India’s second consecutive defeat in the tournament, leaving their semifinal hopes hanging in the balance. Despite the loss, India remains in contention for a spot in the top four, with crucial fixtures against New Zealand and Bangladesh still to come.

India’s Position in the Points Table

After four matches, India finds itself in third place with four points. The team has managed two wins and two losses so far in the tournament. South Africa, with the same number of points, occupies the fourth position but trails India due to an inferior Net Run Rate (NRR). However, the Proteas have played one game fewer, which adds further pressure on India to win their upcoming matches to stay ahead in the race.

Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table

Teams Wins Points Australia 3 7 England 3 6 India 2 4 South Africa 2 4 New Zealand 1 2 Bangladesh 1 2 Sri Lanka 0 1 Pakistan 0 0

Tough Contest Against Australia

The clash against Australia proved to be another closely fought encounter. Despite a spirited performance from the Indian bowlers, Australia held their nerve to chase down the target with three wickets in hand. The defeat exposed a few areas of concern for India, particularly their middle-order stability and the inability to capitalize on key moments in the match.

Australia’s win, meanwhile, strengthened their position at the top of the table, continuing their dominance in women’s cricket.

Qualification Scenarios for India

India’s qualification for the semifinals remains very much in its own hands. The team will next face New Zealand and Bangladesh two matches that will play a decisive role in determining their future in the competition.

If India wins both encounters, it will finish with eight points, which should be enough to secure the fourth semifinal spot, provided they maintain a better NRR than the other contenders. However, if India wins all three of its remaining fixtures, including any potential rescheduled matches, it will automatically qualify for the semifinals regardless of NRR.

A strong comeback could not only revive India’s campaign but also reignite their hopes of lifting the Women’s ODI World Cup trophy for the first time.