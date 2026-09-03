Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /'India lost to Ireland, has cricket ended there?': 'Ignorant' Mohsin Naqvi shamelessly resorts to 'India' comparisons - WATCH

'India lost to Ireland, has cricket ended there?': 'Ignorant' Mohsin Naqvi shamelessly resorts to 'India' comparisons - WATCH

Although recognizing that the domestic sport faces a challenging climate, Naqvi pushed back against hostile feedback following these recent failures.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 10:52 AM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 10:59 AM IST
'India lost to Ireland, has cricket ended there?': 'Ignorant' Mohsin Naqvi shamelessly resorts to 'India' comparisons - WATCH
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
MCC NEET round 2 counselling 2026: Registration opens today at mcc.nic.in; choice filling till September 9
2
3
4
5