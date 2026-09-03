/'India lost to Ireland, has cricket ended there?': 'Ignorant' Mohsin Naqvi shamelessly resorts to 'India' comparisons - WATCH

Pakistan Cricket Board leader Mohsin Naqvi utilized an unconventional method to shield the national program from severe public backlash. To counter the fierce scrutiny, he highlighted unexpected upsets suffered by rival nations, referencing South Africa falling to Namibia alongside India experiencing a stunning loss to Ireland to illustrate that premier squads occasionally stumble.
Troubling displays during the English red-ball campaign, characterized by a lack of competitive fight, amplified mounting anxieties. In response, administrative leaders executed a radical purge by dispatching seven competitors back home before the series concluded. The sweeping overhaul also claimed the coaching staff, resulting in the dismissals of bowling coach Umar Gul and former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.
Although recognizing that the domestic sport faces a challenging climate, Naqvi pushed back against hostile feedback following these recent failures.
'Let me ask you one thing: South Africa lost to Namibia, and India lost to Ireland. Has cricket ended there as well? Yes, one thing is important: whoever we need here, we will definitely bring in. If someone is not clicking or not performing, then what can we do? Every match and every series is important for us,' Naqvi stated during a widely circulated digital recording.
Mohsin Naqvi's message to critics.— Salman. (@TsMeSalman1_) September 3, 2026
"South Africa lost to Namibia, and India also lost to Ireland. Does that mean their cricket is over? No team becomes a champion overnight. Pakistan have already improved from 9th to 6th in T20Is & 8th to 5th in ODIs". pic.twitter.com/EsIqZXy3py
Managing Form Slumps For Key Contributors
The chairman additionally commented on the struggles of Salman Agha, a traditionally vital contributor who battled through a lean patch of form.
'Agha is such a brilliant player, and yet he is not clicking at the moment for certain reasons. We are not telling him, ‘We asked you to go and rest’; we spoke to him and did everything. So, the objective is not to remove someone from the team. The objective is that if a player is not clicking, then we should make a change,' he explained.
Highlighting Progress In Limited-Overs Rankings
Simultaneously, Naqvi deflected attacks regarding his administrative tenure by arguing that red-ball setbacks should not overshadow strides made in limited-overs formats. He emphasized that one-day international and twenty-20 standings climbed after installing the current staff, despite conceding that the pair of Test losses proved deeply discouraging.
'Yes, absolutely, what happened in the Test match cannot be termed wrong. We have lost these two matches, but I believe that, God willing, we will make progress in the coming days, just as we did in ODIs and T20Is. I have never been afraid of criticism, and I never will be. Those who say cricket has been destroyed since I came - look at what the rankings were before we brought our coaching team. We were eighth in ODIs and now we're fifth, in T20Is we jumped to sixth position from ninth,' Naqvi concluded.
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