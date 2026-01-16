India Make MASSIVE Change For New Zealand T20Is; Include Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi: Check Updated Squad

India have made two significant additions to the Indian T20I squad by including Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, for the upcoming five-match series against New Zealand, starting January 21, 2026.

These changes have been prompted by recent injuries to players and it comes as a setback ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, which begins in February.

Key Changes To India Squad

Shreyas Iyer: Included in the squad specifically for the first three T20Is. He comes in as a replacement for Tilak Varma, who is sidelined with an injury.

Ravi Bishnoi: Named as the replacement for all-rounder Washington Sundar. Sundar was ruled out of the entire T20I series after suffering an acute side strain (oblique muscle tear) while bowling in the first ODI of the ongoing series against New Zealand.

"Washington Sundar underwent scans after reporting an acute onset discomfort in his lower rib area while bowling during the first ODI against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara, on 11 January. This was followed by an in-person consultation with an expert," the BCCI said in a statement on Friday.

"He has been diagnosed with a side strain and has been advised rest for a few days, following which he will report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) for further management of his injury," it added.

India's updated T20I squad for New Zealand Series: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Shreyas Iyer (first three T20Is), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ravi Bishnoi



