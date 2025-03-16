India Masters vs West Indies Masters IML Final Live Streaming FREE: When, Where And How To Watch IM vs WM Final T20 Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop Online?

IML Final 2025: The International Masters League (IML) T20 2025 is set for an exciting finale as India Masters take on West Indies Masters at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Sunday, March 16. The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

India Masters' Road to the Final

Led by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, India Masters booked their place in the final after a commanding victory over Australia Masters in the semi-final. Batting first, Yuvraj Singh's explosive 59-run knock and Tendulkar’s solid 40 powered India Masters to 220/7. In response, Australia Masters crumbled under pressure, getting bowled out for 126 in 18.1 overs.

Shahbaz Nadeem starred with the ball, picking up 4 wickets, while Irfan Pathan chipped in with 2 scalps, sealing a dominant win for India.

West Indies Masters’ Semi-Final Triumph

The West Indies Masters, captained by the legendary Brian Lara, secured their final spot with a thrilling six-run victory over table-toppers Sri Lanka Masters in the second semi-final. Batting first, Dinesh Ramdin’s unbeaten 50 and Lara’s stylish 41 (retired out) helped West Indies post 179/5.

In response, Sri Lanka Masters, led by Kumar Sangakkara, fell just short at 173 all out, with Tino Best delivering a match-winning performance, claiming four wickets.

India Masters vs West Indies Masters Final: Live Streaming & Broadcast Details

Where can we live stream India Masters vs West Indies Masters IML T20 2025 final in India?

The live streaming of the India Masters vs West Indies Masters IML T20 2025 final will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Where can we watch the India Masters vs West Indies Masters IML T20 2025 final on TV in India?

The India Masters vs West Indies Masters IML T20 2025 final will be televised live on Colours Cineplex and Colours Cineplex Superhits channels.

What time will India Masters vs West Indies Masters IML T20 2025 final start?

The final match between India Masters and West Indies Masters in the IML T20 2025 is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, March 16. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

With both teams boasting cricketing greats, the IML T20 2025 final promises to be a high-voltage clash. Will Sachin Tendulkar's India Masters lift the trophy, or will Brian Lara's West Indies Masters emerge victorious? The stage is set for a battle of legends!