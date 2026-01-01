India Men’s Cricket Schedule 2026: Full List Of Matches, Tours And Tournaments

The year 2026 is shaping up to be one of the busiest and most significant seasons in Indian cricket, with packed international calendars for the men’s teams. From high-profile ICC tournaments to multi-format bilateral series, Indian cricket fans will witness action across continents throughout the year.

Check Men's schedule for 2026:

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI at BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara - 11 January 2026

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri, Rajkot - 14 January 2026

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore - 18 January 2026

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur - 21 January 2026

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur - 23 January 2026

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati - 25 January 2026

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam - 28 January 2026

India vs New Zealand 5th T20I at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram - 31 January 2026

February 2026: T20 World Cup 2026

India vs USA at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on 7 February 2026

India vs Namibia at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on 12 February 2026

India vs Pakistan at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on 15 February 2026

India vs Netherlands at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on 18 February 2026

Super 8 matches and knockouts from 21 February - March 8 if India qualifies)

June 2026 - Afghanistan Tour of India

India plays 3 ODIs + 1 Test against Afghanistan at home.

July 2026 - India Tour of England (White-Ball Series)

England vs India

T20Is:-

1 Jul - 1st T20I: Durham

4 Jul - 2nd T20I: Manchester

7 Jul - 3rd T20I: Nottingham

9 Jul - 4th T20I: Bristol

11 Jul - 5th T20I: Southampton

ODIs:-

14 Jul - 1st ODI - Birmingham

16 Jul - 2nd ODI - Cardiff

19 Jul - 3rd ODI - London (Lord’s)

August 2026 - Sri Lanka Tour (Test Series)

India tour Sri Lanka for 2 Tests (part of World Test Championship) - dates to be announced

September 2026 - Afghanistan Tour (T20Is)

India plays 3 T20Is in Afghanistan or neutral venues (details TBA)

September - October 2026 - West Indies Tour of India

India hosts West Indies for 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is

Oct - Nov 2026 - India Tour of New Zealand

India tour New Zealand for: 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is

December 2026 - Sri Lanka Tour of India

India hosts Sri Lanka for: 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is