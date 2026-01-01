Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3002114https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/india-men-s-cricket-schedule-2026-full-list-of-matches-tours-and-tournaments-3002114.html
NewsCricketIndia Men’s Cricket Schedule 2026: Full List Of Matches, Tours And Tournaments
VIRAT KOHLI

India Men’s Cricket Schedule 2026: Full List Of Matches, Tours And Tournaments

The year 2026 is shaping up to be one of the busiest and most significant seasons in Indian cricket, with packed international calendars for the men’s teams.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2026, 08:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India Men’s Cricket Schedule 2026: Full List Of Matches, Tours And TournamentsImage Credit:- X

The year 2026 is shaping up to be one of the busiest and most significant seasons in Indian cricket, with packed international calendars for the men’s teams. From high-profile ICC tournaments to multi-format bilateral series, Indian cricket fans will witness action across continents throughout the year.

Check Men's schedule for 2026:

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI at BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara - 11 January 2026

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri, Rajkot - 14 January 2026

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore - 18 January 2026

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur - 21 January 2026 

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur - 23 January 2026

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati - 25 January 2026

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam - 28 January 2026

India vs New Zealand 5th T20I at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram - 31 January 2026

ALSO READ | How Many ODIs Will Rohit And Virat Play In 2026?

February 2026: T20 World Cup 2026

India vs USA at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on 7 February 2026 

India vs Namibia at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on 12 February 2026

India vs Pakistan at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on 15 February 2026

India vs Netherlands at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on 18 February 2026

Super 8 matches and knockouts from 21 February - March 8 if India qualifies)

June 2026 - Afghanistan Tour of India

India plays 3 ODIs + 1 Test against Afghanistan at home.

July 2026 - India Tour of England (White-Ball Series)

England vs India

T20Is:-

1 Jul - 1st T20I: Durham

4 Jul - 2nd T20I: Manchester

7 Jul - 3rd T20I: Nottingham

9 Jul - 4th T20I: Bristol

11 Jul - 5th T20I: Southampton

ODIs:-

14 Jul - 1st ODI - Birmingham

16 Jul - 2nd ODI - Cardiff

19 Jul - 3rd ODI - London (Lord’s) 

August 2026 - Sri Lanka Tour (Test Series)

India tour Sri Lanka for 2 Tests (part of World Test Championship) - dates to be announced

September 2026 - Afghanistan Tour (T20Is)

India plays 3 T20Is in Afghanistan or neutral venues (details TBA)

September - October 2026 - West Indies Tour of India

India hosts West Indies for 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is

Oct - Nov 2026 - India Tour of New Zealand

India tour New Zealand for: 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is 

December 2026 - Sri Lanka Tour of India 

India hosts Sri Lanka for: 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism. He began his media career in 2024 as an Assistant Producer at India News before join... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Astra Mk-2 Air-To-Air Missile
How China’s Failed PL-15 Missile Is Supercharging Astra Mk-2, IAF’s Air Power
Delhi air quality
Delhi Records Best Air Quality In 7 Years For 2025, Barring COVID Period
PM Modi PRAGATI meeting
PM Modi Chairs 50th PRAGATI Meeting; Reviews Projects Worth ₹40,000 Crore
Indian Airforce
IAF Names New Vice Chief Of Air Staff Effective New Year 2026
Gas prices
IGL Slashes Domestic PNG Prices By ₹0.70/SCM In Delhi-NCR Starting New Year
Maharashtra DGP
Sadanand Date, 26/11 Hero Who Took Kasab Appointed As New Maharashtra DGP
Rajasthan
Explosives Laden Car Recovered In Rajasthan Ahead Of New Year Celebrations
Wi-Fi service
How Train Wi-Fi Works: Does Connection Get Lost At 120 km/hr?
Travel & Tourism
Early Birds Steal The Show At Sydney Harbour Ahead Of New Year Fireworks
US Embassy India Warning
‘If You Break US Laws…’: US Embassy In India Warns Against Illegal Immigration