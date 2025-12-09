India Name Squad For Sri Lanka T20Is: G Kamalini, Vaishnavi Sharma Earn Maiden Callup; Check Complete Team

India have announced their squad for the five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, starting December 21. The five-match series kickstarts both teams' preparations for the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

The upcoming series marks the first assignment for Harmanpreet Kaur-led India since their ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 victory last month.

Following their historic victory, the Indian team now shifts its focus to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, set to be held in England next year.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The core group that lifted the ODI World Cup 2025 trophy in Navi Mumbai last month continues to feature in the T20I squad. Lead India pacer Renuka Thakur, who missed the previous T20I series against England due to injury, returns to the lineup after a successful ODI World Cup campaign.



ALSO READ: 4 Openers Delhi Capitals Might Target At IPL 2026 Auction: Jonny Bairstow, Prithvi Shaw And...

G Kamalini, Vaishnavi Sharma Earn Maiden Callup

The Indian squad for the Sri Lanka series also sees the inclusion of Young wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini and 19-year-old left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma, who have earned their maiden call-up.

Vaishnavi was the leading wicket-taker at this year's ICC Under-19 Women's ODI World Cup, claiming 17 wickets with India securing their second consecutive title.

On the other hand, G. Kamalini was the tournament’s third-highest run-scorer with 143 runs, including an unbeaten 56. She has been named as the backup wicketkeeper to Richa Ghosh.

India’s last T20I assignment came during their tour of England in early July, where the visitors clinched the series 3-2.

India's Squad For Sri Lanka T20Is

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma