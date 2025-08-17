‘India Never Backed Down’: Shardul Thakur Reflects On Fighting Spirit In England Series

India’s 2-2 draw in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy was not just about the scoreline. It reflected resilience, belief, and a refusal to back down against England in their own conditions.

Shardul on India’s Mentality

All-rounder Shardul Thakur highlighted how the team’s energy levels never dropped.

“Even after long, tiring sessions or big partnerships, no one gave up. The energy was always there, and nobody thought of letting the game slip away,” Shardul said in conversation with Revsportz.

England Had Conditions, India Had Spirit

Shardul admitted that England’s home advantage mattered, but stressed India matched them in quality.

“We were in strong positions in most matches except Manchester. Both sides played evenly, but England had the slight advantage of home conditions,” he noted.

Inspiration Through Individual Brilliance

According to Shardul, individual efforts often sparked collective belief. “Every game had someone stepping up: Bumrah’s five-for, hundreds in the first Test, crucial spells from Prasidh (Krishna), Siraj’s long bowling stints, or wickets from me. Performances like these inspired the rest to give more,” he said.

Heroes Across the Squad

The standout list was long. Shubman Gill’s fluent knocks in Birmingham, Rishabh Pant’s two fighting centuries, KL Rahul’s contributions, and consistent bowling efforts from Siraj and others lifted India at critical moments. Shardul stressed how runs from the lower order changed games. “Those 30-40 runs from the tailenders keep the dressing room alive,” he explained.

Oval Test Example

He recalled the Oval Test where Dhruv Jurel (34) and Washington Sundar (53) added vital runs, taking India’s total to 396 and giving a lead of 373. That cushion helped India secure a six-run victory.

For India, the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy was more than results. It was proof that belief, spirit, and teamwork could bridge even the toughest challenges away from home.