India, New Zealand set to clash in three big matches on Friday

AUCKLAND: India will take on New Zealand in three big cricket matches across the globe on Friday, January 24, 2019. While the senior team led by skipper Virat Kohli will start their New Zealand tour with the five-match T20 International series at Auckland's Eden Park on Friday (February 24), India A squad led by Shubman Gill will face New Zealand A in three ODIs and two Test matches.

On January 24, both teams will clash in the second 50-overs clash of their three-match series. On the other hand, in South Africa, defending champions India U-19 will take on New Zealand U-19 in their final Group A game on Friday at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.

India vs New Zealand: Schedule for January 24

New Zealand vs India – 1st T20I in Eden Park, Auckland

New Zealand A vs India A – 2nd unofficial ODI in Hagley Oval, Christchurch

India U-19 vs New Zealand U-19 – Under-19 World Cup Group A in Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

New Zealand vs India: 1st T20I

While New Zealand have the upper hand in T20Is against India, having won eight of the 11 matches against India, the visitors are coming into the series following a morale-boosting 2-1 win over Australia in the One Day International series at home.

The match starts 12:20 pm Indian Standard Time (07:50 pm local, 06:50 am GMT) and Virat Kohli's team will be looking to get some good practice to ensure momentum for World T20 in Australia in October-November 2020. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will be the openers as Shikhar Dhawan missed the tour due to shoulder injury.

The two sides will then head into three-match ODI series and two Tests, beginning February 5 at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

India`s T20I squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur

India`s ODI squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Kedar Jadhav.

U19 World Cup: India hope to retain trophy

Already through to the quarterfinals after two resounding wins on the trot, defending champions India will be keen to maintain their unbeaten run when they face New Zealand in the final Group A tie of the ICC U-19 World Cup here on Friday (January 24).

India, who are atop their group with four points, had cruised to a 90-run victory over Sri Lanka in their opening encounter before outclassing debutants Japan by 10 wickets with disciplined bowling effort. The Priyam Garg-led side will start as favourites against New Zealand on Friday.

New Zealand, on the other hand, were unlucky to share a point with Japan after their match was washed out in Potchefstroom last week. However, they managed to clinch a late winner against Sri Lanka and book a place in the last eight.

New Zealand, who had finished eighth on home soil in 2018, will be looking to follow a similar trajectory as their senior counterparts, who reached the finals of the men's World Cup last year, in this edition of the U-19 showpiece. Having won the warm-up matches against Zimbabwe and Afghanistan and the quadrangular series, the Indian team would not want to lose the rhythm at any cost.

On the batting front, Jaiswal (59), Garg (56) and wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel (52 not out) impressed with half-centuries against Sri Lanka while Tilak Varma (46) and Siddhesh Veer (44 not out) also provided useful contributions. However, the Indian team is yet to be tested against strong opposition. The match starts at 1.30 pm (IST).

The Teams:

India U-19: Priyam Garg (capt), Akash Singh, Atharva Ankolekar, Shubhang Hegde, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Kartik Tyagi, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil, Ravi Bishnoi, Shashwat Rawat, Divyaansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Siddhesh Veer, Divyansh Joshi.

New Zealand U-19: Jesse Tashkoff (capt), Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Hayden Dickson, Joey Field, David Hancock, Simon Keene, Fergus Lellman, Nicholas Lidstone, Rhys Mariu, William O'Rourke, Ben Pomare, Quinn Sunde, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Ollie White.

Full Schedule

India vs New Zealand T20I series:

1st T20I: January 24 at Eden Park in Auckland (12:20 PM)

2nd T20I: January 26 at Eden Park in Auckland (12:20 PM)

3rd T20I: January 29 at Seddon Park in Hamilton (12:30 PM)

4th ODI: January 31 at Westpac Stadium in Wellington (12:30 PM)

5th ODI: February 2 at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui (12:30 PM)

India vs New Zealand ODI series:

1st ODI: February 5 at Westpac Stadium in Wellington (7:30 AM)

2nd ODI: February 8 at Eden Park in Auckland (7:30 AM)

3rd ODI: February 11 at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui (7:30 PM)

India vs New Zealand Test series:

1st Test: February 21-25 at Basin Reserve in Wellington (3:30 AM )

2nd Test: February 29-March 4 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch (3:30 AM)