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‘India now a white-ball cricket superpower’: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia after Asian Games Gold

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia hailed India’s white-ball cricket strength after the men’s team won Asian Games gold by beating Pakistan. Saikia praised the team’s talent pool and reserve bench following India’s 19-run victory in the final.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 03:07 PM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 03:08 PM IST
‘India now a white-ball cricket superpower’: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia after Asian Games Gold
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‘India now a white-ball cricket superpower’: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia after Asian Games Gold
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