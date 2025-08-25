India ODI Captaincy Debate: Why Shubman Gill, Not Shreyas Iyer, Is Tipped to Succeed Rohit Sharma

The debate over India’s next ODI captain has taken center stage once again, with fresh speculation linking Shreyas Iyer to the role. However, former India batter Aakash Chopra has dismissed the rumors, insisting that the succession plan is already clear—Shubman Gill is set to be the next ODI captain. Without a formal announcement, Gill’s rise across formats signals a smooth transition in India’s leadership structure.

Aakash Chopra Clears the Air on Captaincy Rumours

Addressing the chatter around Iyer’s chances of replacing Rohit Sharma in ODIs, Chopra offered a firm rebuttal. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said:

“The next (ODI) captain has been decided without a formal appointment. It would be Shubman Gill.”

The former cricketer highlighted that Gill’s rapid elevation in leadership roles—Test captaincy after Rohit’s retirement, ODI vice-captaincy during India’s Champions Trophy 2025 triumph, and now T20I vice-captaincy for the Asia Cup—makes him the natural heir to India’s white-ball captaincy.

Shubman Gill’s Rise as India’s New-Age Leader

At just 25, Shubman Gill has already established himself as a cornerstone of Indian cricket’s future. His performances with the bat and his calm leadership in challenging situations have drawn widespread praise.

Test Captaincy Success: Gill led India in the high-profile England tour earlier this year, where the team secured a 2-2 draw. His tactical decisions and crucial batting contributions stood out.

ODI Vice-Captaincy Credentials: During India’s Champions Trophy victory, Gill was Rohit Sharma’s deputy, proving his readiness to handle added responsibility.

T20I Vice-Captaincy Role: Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, Gill was elevated to vice-captaincy, replacing Axar Patel, despite Patel not being dropped for poor performance. This shift highlights Gill’s growing influence in the leadership group.

Chopra emphasized that leadership is not about words but about setting an example—something Gill has consistently done. “A leader doesn’t ask you to do what he says. A leader says, ‘Do as I do,’ and Gill fits that mold perfectly,” Chopra noted.

The Shreyas Iyer Factor: A Captain Without a Seat

While Gill appears to be the frontrunner, Shreyas Iyer has strong leadership credentials himself. He has impressed in franchise cricket, winning an IPL title with Kolkata Knight Riders and leading Punjab to a final. His tactical acumen and ability to inspire teammates make him a natural leader.

Yet, Iyer’s exclusion from India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad raised questions about his place in the national setup. Despite his proven track record, it appears the selectors and management are firmly backing Gill for long-term leadership. Chopra admitted it was a tough call, acknowledging Iyer’s achievements but ultimately pointing out that Gill’s “all-format presence” makes him the chosen one.

What This Means for Indian Cricket’s Future

The transition from Rohit Sharma to the next generation of leaders is perhaps the most crucial storyline in Indian cricket right now. With Virat Kohli no longer a regular in ODIs and Rohit nearing the twilight of his career, the team needs a young, consistent, and tactically sharp skipper to guide them through the next World Cup cycle.

Gill represents continuity and stability, being groomed across formats.

Iyer, though talented, seems to be falling behind in the selectors’ vision for the future.

Axar Patel’s displacement as T20 vice-captain underlines that Gill is firmly at the center of India’s leadership roadmap.

If Chopra’s claims hold true, the BCCI’s succession plan is already in motion, with Gill being positioned as the undisputed face of India’s next era in white-ball cricket.