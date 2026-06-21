/India ODI Squad vs England 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped despite ton; Pandya injured, Jadeja's career looks all but over

The BCCI has officially announced India’s 15-member ODI squad for the upcoming tour of England, sparking widespread debate over massive player omissions. In a shocking tactical move, selectors dropped opener Yashasvi Jaiswal despite his recent blazing century against Afghanistan. Senior heavyweights Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya have also been completely omitted from the roster due to transition plans and fitness concerns, respectively. Shubman Gill is set to lead the squad with Shreyas Iyer named as his deputy.
The formal announcement of India fifteen man squad for the upcoming One Day International assignment against England has sparked intense debate and controversy across the cricketing world due to the omission of several high profile players. As confirmed on the BCCI Official Website, the national selection panel has executed a major tactical realignment in the team composition.
Official India Fifteen Member One Day International Squad
Captain: Shubman Gill
Vice Captain: Shreyas Iyer
Batting Department: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (subject to fitness clearance)
Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan
All rounders: Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy
Bowling Attack: Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar
News— BCCI (@BCCI) June 21, 2026
India’s ODI squad for the England tour announced.
Varun Chakaravarthy has been ruled out of the Ireland T20I Series as he continues his rehab at the BCCI COE.
More Details https://t.co/wOdXTQqJto #TeamIndia | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/t0GypgM4kp
Five Big Stars Omitted from the Team and the Selection Motives
Yashasvi Jaiswal
The Omission: Excluded completely from the fifteen member traveling roster for the One Day International leg.
The Rationale: His exclusion stands as the most staggering decision made by the selection committee. Jaiswal recently hammered a spectacular hundred against Afghanistan in the final ODI clash held in Chennai. In spite of that exceptional three figure landmark, the selectors chose to prioritize seasoned expertise at the top of the order by retaining veteran batsman Rohit Sharma alongside the designated skipper Shubman Gill. Jaiswal was ultimately pushed out because of the absolute lack of vacant spots within the core squad structure.
Hardik Pandya
The Omission: Entirely absent from the formal squad sheet.
The Rationale: Though initial expectations pointed toward a major white ball return for the star player, updates published by The Indian Express confirmed that he has been formally ruled out. Pandya was unable to secure full medical clearance or complete his rehabilitation from a cumulative injury that he picked up during his recent appearances in the domestic circuit. Consequently, young prospect Nitish Kumar Reddy has been brought into the squad to fill the fast bowling all rounder vacancy.
Ravindra Jadeja
The Omission: Squeezed out entirely from the fifty over setup.
The Rationale: This decision highlights a definitive and permanent long term tactical pivot by the national team management. The selectors are decisively looking past the experienced spinner in the shorter format of the game to fast track a younger group of players.
Ruturaj Gaikwad
The Omission: Snubbed once more despite massive run production in the domestic arena.
Even after registering a brilliant hundred for the India A squad during the Tri Nation Series in Sri Lanka, Gaikwad became a casualty of the massive logjam present in the Indian top order. With Gill, Sharma, Kohli, and Iyer firmly holding down the first four positions in the lineup, the selectors simply had no practical space to include another specialist top order accumulator.
Prince Yadav
The Omission: Dropped from the core One Day International side following his recent entry into the international arena.
The Rationale: Yadav recently earned his maiden ODI cap during the home assignment against Afghanistan. However, with premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah coming back to lead the frontline attack alongside experienced seamers such as Prasidh Krishna and Arshdeep Singh, the selection panel decided to favor elite pace depth. Yadav has instead been relegated to the secondary T20 International squad for the series against Ireland to continue developing his international skillset.
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