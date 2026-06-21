Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /India ODI Squad vs England 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped despite ton; Pandya injured, Jadeja's career looks all but over

India ODI Squad vs England 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped despite ton; Pandya injured, Jadeja's career looks all but over

Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped despite a century! Check the official India ODI squad vs England 2026. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja miss out.


Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 02:15 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 02:16 PM IST
India ODI Squad vs England 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped despite ton; Pandya injured, Jadeja's career looks all but over
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
International Day of Yoga 2026: Rajnath Singh performs Yoga in Shillong
12th international yoga day2 min ago
2
India ODI squad vs England3 min ago
3
cocktail 27 min ago
4
Virat Kohli15 min ago
5
re-neet 202628 min ago