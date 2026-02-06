India on a Trophy spree: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s 175 powers India to 100-Run win over England U19 to win Sixth U-19 WC title

India has officially cemented its status as the undisputed powerhouse of junior cricket, clinching a record-extending sixth ICC Under-19 World Cup title. In a high-octane final at the Harare Sports Club, Ayush Mhatre’s side defeated England by 100 runs, successfully defending a massive total of 411 and ensuring India stands alone with the most titles in the history of the tournament.

The Suryavanshi Storm

The final was defined by a "once-in-a-lifetime" innings from 14-year-old opening sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi. After captain Ayush Mhatre won the toss and elected to bat, Suryavanshi unleashed a breathtaking assault on the English bowlers. The left-hander smashed 175 runs off just 80 deliveries, a knock that featured raw power and immaculate control.

While India lost Aaron George early, Suryavanshi and Mhatre (53 off 51 balls) stabilized the innings with a rapid partnership. At one stage, it appeared Suryavanshi was destined for a double century as India looked set to cross the 500-run mark. However, Manny Lumsden eventually ended the "craziness" in the middle, dismissing Suryavanshi for 175. Despite a middle-order wobble where England claimed three wickets for just six runs, the lower order showed enough resistance to push India to a record-breaking 411/9 in 50 overs.

England’s Spirited Resistance

Chasing a mammoth 412, England began with positive intent, drawing inspiration from India’s own record chase against Afghanistan in the semifinals. Opener Ben Dawkins provided a solid foundation with a half-century, while Thomas Rew and Ben Mayes contributed brisk cameos.

The momentum shifted decisively in the 21st over. With England stationed at 174/3 and looking competitive, a disastrous collapse saw them lose four wickets for just three runs, slumped to 177/7. Just as an early finish seemed likely, Caleb Falconer produced a magnificent solo effort. Falconer smashed 115 off 67 balls, partnering with James Minto in a 92-run stand that tested India’s patience.

The Final Blow

The breakthrough came via Ambrish, who dismissed Minto to break the stubborn partnership. Kanishk Chouhan finally ended England’s resistance by dismissing Falconer, folding the innings for 311 in 40.2 overs. As the final wicket fell at 20:23 IST, the Indian players wrapped themselves in the national flag to celebrate their third title in the last eight years.

India’s Legacy of Excellence

This victory marks the sixth time India has lifted the trophy, continuing a lineage of success that began over two decades ago. The "Boys in Blue" have now won the championship under the following captains:

2000: Mohammed Kaif

2008: Virat Kohli

2012: Unmukt Chand

2018: Prithvi Shaw

2022: Yash Dhull

2026: Ayush Mhatre

The victory reinforces a national system built on depth and continuity, where every new generation finds a way to leave its own imprint on the global stage. As the team gathered in a huddle before dispersing with a loud cheer, the magnitude of the achievement was clear: India remains the undisputed king of youth cricket.

Final Scorecard Summary:

India U19: 411/9 in 50 overs (Vaibhav Suryavanshi 175, Ayush Mhatre 53)

England U19: 311 in 40.2 overs (Caleb Falconer 115, Ben Dawkins 50; Ambrish 3 wickets)

Result: India U19 won by 100 runs.