India On Brink Of Losing ICC T20I Crown After Melbourne Defeat Against Australia

India’s reign at the top of the ICC T20I rankings is under serious threat after their defeat to Australia in the second T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 31, 2025. The five-match series, which now stands at 1-0 in Australia’s favour, has also triggered a close race for the top ranking in men’s T20I cricket.

Australia Narrow the Gap

Before the match, India were comfortably placed at the No.1 position with 271 rating points, while Australia followed closely with 269. However, the MCG loss has drastically tightened the margin, leaving the Aussies just two points behind. A win in the upcoming third T20I could see Australia leapfrog India to reclaim the No.1 ranking in the ICC standings.

Hazlewood and Marsh Lead Australia’s Charge

Australia’s bowlers, led by Josh Hazlewood’s fiery spell of 3/13, dismantled India’s top order early in the innings. Supported by captain Mitchell Marsh’s all-round brilliance, the hosts clinched a comfortable win to take the lead in the series. The victory not only boosted team morale but also added crucial ranking points, making the rest of the series a battle for supremacy in both the scoreboard and the global standings.

India Face Ranking Pressure

For India, the situation adds an extra layer of urgency. Having dominated the format over the past year, a slip in ranking would be a significant setback ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, and Abhishek Sharma will need to step up as the team aims to bounce back strongly in the remaining matches.

The third T20I is scheduled for Hobart, where India will look to level the series and protect their top spot. A win would restore confidence and keep them at No.1, while another defeat could hand Australia the bragging rights as the new world No.1 in T20Is.