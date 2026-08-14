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India on cusp of historic milestone on Independence Day; set to become only 3rd team in world to play 600th Test matches

The 1st Test match between India and Sri Lanka, starting on Saturday, coincides with India’s Independence Day, linking the nation's sporting heritage with its independence journey.  India’s Test journey began 15 years before independence, on June 25, 1932, when C.K. Nayudu led the side against England at Lord’s.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 05:41 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 05:45 PM IST
India on cusp of historic milestone on Independence Day; set to become only 3rd team in world to play 600th Test matches
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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India on cusp of historic milestone on Independence Day; set to become only 3rd team in world to play 600th Test matches
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