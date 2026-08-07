/India on the cusp of history, set to become third team after England and Australia to...

When the Indian men’s cricket team takes the field against Sri Lanka on August 15, the fixture will carry historic weight beyond the immediate competitive stakes. The opening game of the two-match series, hosted at the Galle International Cricket Stadium, will mark India’s 600th match in the Test format. They will become only the third nation in cricket history to cross this milestone, joining England and Australia in an exclusive tier of long-format longevity.
The tour holds critical importance for India as they attempt to keep their narrow qualifications prospects alive for the World Test Championship final. Following the Galle opener, the action shifts to Colombo, where the second and final Test will be held at the Sinhalese Sports Club from August 23 to 27. Before commencing the official series, the squad will prepare with a three-day warm-up match against a Sri Lanka XI scheduled from August 7 to 9.
Nearly a Century of Test History
India’s journey in the five-day game began in June 1932, when they played their inaugural Test against England at Lord's under the leadership of C.K. Nayudu. Across nearly a century of competing at the highest level, the national team has accumulated 186 victories, 188 losses, 224 draws, and one tied match from 599 appearances. That translates to a overall win percentage of 31.13 percent.
To put India's long history into perspective, England leads the global list by a wide margin, having contested 1,097 Tests since participating in the inaugural international match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in March 1877. The English side has logged 405 victories, 336 defeats, and 356 draws. Australia ranks second overall with 882 matches, while maintaining the most victories of any nation with 426 wins against 235 defeats, 219 draws, and two tied fixtures.
England (1877–2026)
Matches: 1,097 | Wins: 405 | Losses: 336 | Draws: 356 | Tied: 0
Win/Loss Ratio: 1.205 | Win Rate: 36.91%
Australia (1877–2026)
Matches: 882 | Wins: 426 | Losses: 235 | Draws: 219 | Tied: 2
Win/Loss Ratio: 1.809 | Win Rate: 48.41%
India (1932–2026)
Matches: 599 | Wins: 186 | Losses: 188 | Draws: 224 | Tied: 1
Win/Loss Ratio: 0.989 | Win Rate: 31.13%
West Indies (1928–2026)
Matches: 596 | Wins: 187 | Losses: 224 | Draws: 184 | Tied: 1
Win/Loss Ratio: 0.835 | Win Rate: 31.45%
New Zealand (1930–2026)
Matches: 487 | Wins: 126 | Losses: 190 | Draws: 171 | Tied: 0
Win/Loss Ratio: 0.663 | Win Rate: 25.87%
South Africa (1889–2025)
Matches: 479 | Wins: 191 | Losses: 162 | Draws: 126 | Tied: 0
Win/Loss Ratio: 1.179 | Win Rate: 39.87%
Pakistan (1952–2026)
Matches: 471 | Wins: 153 | Losses: 152 | Draws: 166 | Tied: 0
Win/Loss Ratio: 1.006 | Win Rate: 32.48%
Sri Lanka (1982–2026)
Matches: 329 | Wins: 107 | Losses: 128 | Draws: 94 | Tied: 0
Win/Loss Ratio: 0.835 | Win Rate: 32.52%
Bangladesh (2000–2026)
Matches: 159 | Wins: 27 | Losses: 113 | Draws: 19 | Tied: 0
Win/Loss Ratio: 0.238 | Win Rate: 16.98%
Zimbabwe (1992–2026)
Matches: 130 | Wins: 16 | Losses: 84 | Draws: 30 | Tied: 0
Win/Loss Ratio: 0.190 | Win Rate: 12.30%
Afghanistan (2018–2026)
Matches: 13 | Wins: 4 | Losses: 8 | Draws: 1 | Tied: 0
Win/Loss Ratio: 0.500 | Win Rate: 30.76%
Ireland (2018–2026)
Matches: 13 | Wins: 3 | Losses: 10 | Draws: 0 | Tied: 0
Win/Loss Ratio: 0.300 | Win Rate: 23.07%
ICC World XI (2005)
Matches: 1 | Wins: 0 | Losses: 1 | Draws: 0 | Tied: 0
Win/Loss Ratio: 0.000 | Win Rate: 0.00%
While India sits third in total matches played, four other countries sit ahead of them in total Test wins. Australia and England hold the top two spots with 426 and 405 wins respectively, followed by South Africa with 191 and the West Indies with 187 victories.
India vs Sri Lanka Head to Head Record
Head to head, India has consistently held the upper hand against Sri Lanka in Test cricket. The two neighboring nations have squared off 46 times in the longest format, resulting in 22 wins for India, seven for Sri Lanka, and 17 draws. The last red-ball meeting between these sides occurred in early 2022, when India earned a clean sweep in a two-match series under the leadership of Rohit Sharma.
Host Venue Total Matches India Wins Sri Lanka Wins Draws Tied
In India 22 13 0 9 0
In Sri Lanka 24 9 7 8 0
Total 46 22 7 17 0
That dominance is particularly pronounced on Indian soil, where Sri Lanka has never defeated the hosts in 22 attempts, registering 13 losses and nine draws. On home turf in Sri Lanka, the record is considerably tighter over 24 matches. India has secured nine wins, the hosts have claimed seven, and eight games have ended without a decisive result. India's last Test trip to the island came in 2017, when Virat Kohli captained the team to a dominant 3-0 series victory.
Strategic Challenges Ahead
The upcoming campaign presents an immediate test for the updated leadership group of Test captain Shubman Gill and deputy KL Rahul, as experts have already issued a 'Biggest Challenge' warning with questions surrounding 'How Will Batters Handle It?' under head coach Gautam Gambhir.
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