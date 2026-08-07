/India on the cusp of history, set to become third team after England and Australia to...

That dominance is particularly pronounced on Indian soil, where Sri Lanka has never defeated the hosts in 22 attempts, registering 13 losses and nine draws. On home turf in Sri Lanka, the record is considerably tighter over 24 matches. India has secured nine wins, the hosts have claimed seven, and eight games have ended without a decisive result. India's last Test trip to the island came in 2017, when Virat Kohli captained the team to a dominant 3-0 series victory.

Strategic Challenges Ahead

The upcoming campaign presents an immediate test for the updated leadership group of Test captain Shubman Gill and deputy KL Rahul, as experts have already issued a 'Biggest Challenge' warning with questions surrounding 'How Will Batters Handle It?' under head coach Gautam Gambhir.

