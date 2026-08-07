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India on the cusp of history, set to become third team after England and Australia to...

The opening game of the two-match series, hosted at the Galle International Cricket Stadium, will mark India’s 600th match in the Test format.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 07:28 AM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 07:29 AM IST
India on the cusp of history, set to become third team after England and Australia to...
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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