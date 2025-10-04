Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2967839https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/india-outclass-west-indies-to-start-test-series-in-style-at-narendra-modi-stadium-2967839.html
NewsCricket
INDIA

India Outclass West Indies To Start Test Series In Style At Narendra Modi Stadium

India began their home Test series against the West Indies emphatically, storming to victory by an innings and 140 runs inside three days at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2025, 02:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India Outclass West Indies To Start Test Series In Style At Narendra Modi StadiumImage Credit:- X

India began their home Test series against the West Indies emphatically, storming to victory by an innings and 140 runs inside three days at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. With three centuries from their batters and a ruthless bowling display, the hosts left the visitors struggling to keep pace throughout the match.

First Innings Collapse of the West Indies

Opting to bat first, the West Indies were bundled out for just 162 runs. India’s bowlers made early inroads, exploiting the surface and exposing the visitors’ weak technique against spin and quality pace. Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja shared key wickets to dismantle the batting line-up.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant Set To Miss; Workload Of Shubman Gill And Jasprit Bumrah Under Review Ahead Of Australia Series

 

India’s Batting Brilliance

In reply, India piled up 448 for 5 declared, courtesy of three magnificent centuries.

  • KL Rahul marked his return to home Test success with a fluent hundred, laying the foundation at the top.
  • Dhruv Jurel impressed with a maiden Test century, joining an elite list of Indians to achieve the feat against the Windies.
  • Ravindra Jadeja produced an aggressive ton, peppered with boundaries and sixes, showcasing his all-round value.
  • India’s commanding total gave them a massive lead of 286 runs.

West Indies Sink Again

Trailing heavily, West Indies’ second innings started poorly and never recovered. Mohammed Siraj removed two batters in a single over to trigger a collapse. Ravindra Jadeja added three wickets to his name, and Kuldeep Yadav capped the demolition by dismissing captain Roston Chase. The visitors folded for 146 runs, surrendering meekly inside three days.

India’s All-Round Display

The victory was a collective effort, batters delivering centuries, pacers striking with the new ball, and spinners finishing the job with precision. For Ravindra Jadeja, the match was special as he contributed heavily with both bat and ball.

Series Lead and What Lies Ahead

The win gave India a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series, underlining their dominance in home conditions. For the West Indies, the defeat highlighted familiar struggles against spin and pressure in the subcontinent. The visitors will now need a massive turnaround to stay alive in the series.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh