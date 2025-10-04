India Outclass West Indies To Start Test Series In Style At Narendra Modi Stadium

India began their home Test series against the West Indies emphatically, storming to victory by an innings and 140 runs inside three days at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. With three centuries from their batters and a ruthless bowling display, the hosts left the visitors struggling to keep pace throughout the match.

First Innings Collapse of the West Indies

Opting to bat first, the West Indies were bundled out for just 162 runs. India’s bowlers made early inroads, exploiting the surface and exposing the visitors’ weak technique against spin and quality pace. Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja shared key wickets to dismantle the batting line-up.

India’s Batting Brilliance

In reply, India piled up 448 for 5 declared, courtesy of three magnificent centuries.

KL Rahul marked his return to home Test success with a fluent hundred, laying the foundation at the top.

Dhruv Jurel impressed with a maiden Test century, joining an elite list of Indians to achieve the feat against the Windies.

Ravindra Jadeja produced an aggressive ton, peppered with boundaries and sixes, showcasing his all-round value.

India’s commanding total gave them a massive lead of 286 runs.

West Indies Sink Again

Trailing heavily, West Indies’ second innings started poorly and never recovered. Mohammed Siraj removed two batters in a single over to trigger a collapse. Ravindra Jadeja added three wickets to his name, and Kuldeep Yadav capped the demolition by dismissing captain Roston Chase. The visitors folded for 146 runs, surrendering meekly inside three days.

India’s All-Round Display

The victory was a collective effort, batters delivering centuries, pacers striking with the new ball, and spinners finishing the job with precision. For Ravindra Jadeja, the match was special as he contributed heavily with both bat and ball.

Series Lead and What Lies Ahead

The win gave India a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series, underlining their dominance in home conditions. For the West Indies, the defeat highlighted familiar struggles against spin and pressure in the subcontinent. The visitors will now need a massive turnaround to stay alive in the series.