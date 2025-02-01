Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2851791https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/india-outplay-england-by-15-runs-to-seal-series-2851791.html
NewsCricket
IND VS ENG

India Outplay England By 15 Runs To Seal Series

Earlier, India were struggling at 12 for 3 but managed to take the score past the 150-mark, courtesy a 87-run stand between Pandya (53 off 30 balls) and Dube (53 off 34 balls). For England, Saqib Mahmood (3/35) was the most successful bowler with three wickets.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2025, 08:07 AM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India Outplay England By 15 Runs To Seal Series

India defeated England by 15 runs in the fourth T20I to seal the series here on Friday. With the win, India have taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series. Invited to bat, Hardik Pandya (53) and Shivam Dube (53) scored commanding fifties to power India to 181 for 9. Spinner Ravi Bishnoi (3/28) and concussion substitute Harshit Rana (3/33) then shared six wickets between them after Varun Chakravarthy's 2-28 to bowl out England for 166.

Earlier, India were struggling at 12 for 3 but managed to take the score past the 150-mark, courtesy a 87-run stand between Pandya (53 off 30 balls) and Dube (53 off 34 balls). For England, Saqib Mahmood (3/35) was the most successful bowler with three wickets.

Brief Score:

India: 181 for 9 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 53, Shivam Dube 53; Saqib Mahmood 3/35) beat

England 166 all out in 19.4 overs (Harry Brook 51, Ben Duckett 39; Ravi Bishnoi 3/28, Harshit Rana 3/33).

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK