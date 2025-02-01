India Outplay England By 15 Runs To Seal Series
Earlier, India were struggling at 12 for 3 but managed to take the score past the 150-mark, courtesy a 87-run stand between Pandya (53 off 30 balls) and Dube (53 off 34 balls). For England, Saqib Mahmood (3/35) was the most successful bowler with three wickets.
India defeated England by 15 runs in the fourth T20I to seal the series here on Friday. With the win, India have taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series. Invited to bat, Hardik Pandya (53) and Shivam Dube (53) scored commanding fifties to power India to 181 for 9. Spinner Ravi Bishnoi (3/28) and concussion substitute Harshit Rana (3/33) then shared six wickets between them after Varun Chakravarthy's 2-28 to bowl out England for 166.
Brief Score:
India: 181 for 9 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 53, Shivam Dube 53; Saqib Mahmood 3/35) beat
England 166 all out in 19.4 overs (Harry Brook 51, Ben Duckett 39; Ravi Bishnoi 3/28, Harshit Rana 3/33).
