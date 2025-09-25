India Overtakes Sri Lanka Achieves Major Milestone In Asia Cup History

Team India created history in Dubai by defeating Bangladesh by 41 runs to storm into the Asia Cup 2025 final and, in the process, become the most successful team in the tournament’s history with 48 victories. The record saw India move past Sri Lanka’s tally of 47 wins, cementing their dominance in the continental event.

Kuldeep Yadav Shines Again

India’s win was powered by a brilliant bowling display, led by Kuldeep Yadav, who picked up 3/18. His tight spell ensured Bangladesh fell well short of the target, collapsing in 19.3 overs. Kuldeep’s consistency throughout the tournament has been a major reason behind India’s march to the final.

Asia Cup’s Most Successful Teams

India’s latest victory rewrites the record books. Here’s the updated list of teams with the most wins in Asia Cup history:

India - 48

Sri Lanka - 47

Pakistan - 36

Bangladesh - 15

India’s rise to the top of this list highlights not just recent form but its long-standing excellence in Asia Cup competitions across formats.

Historic Feat With Final in Sight

This milestone comes at a crucial juncture, as India have now reached the final of Asia Cup 2025. Their record reflects both consistency and adaptability in Asia’s challenging conditions. The race to the final spot is still open, with Pakistan set to face Bangladesh on September 25. The winner of that clash will join India in the final, promising a high-voltage showdown.

Conclusion

India’s 48th Asia Cup win not only secured them a place in the 2025 final but also ensured they stand alone at the top of the all-time winners’ list. With Kuldeep Yadav in top form and the team peaking at the right time, India now aim to crown this record with another Asia Cup title.