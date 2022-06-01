हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England

India pacer Mohammed Siraj WARNS England after 'bad' IPL 2022, says THIS



India pacer Mohammed Siraj WARNS England after &#039;bad&#039; IPL 2022, says THIS
File image (Source: Twitter)

With white Kookaburra, Mohammed Siraj had a nightmare of an IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore but one of India's rising fast bowling stars is hopeful of making amends with the red Dukes during the series-deciding fifth Test against England. In the recently concluded IPL, Siraj had an economy rate of 10.07 with only nine wickets from 15 games but even bigger ignominy was being hit for a whopping 31 sixes, the highest by any bowler in the history of the tournament.

''This season the IPL was a bit down. The last two seasons my graph was up and this time it has come down. But then I see what I have done in the past two years and take that along,'' Siraj told PTI during trailer launch of web-series 'Bandon Mein Tha Dum' to be streamed on 'Voot Select', based on India's 2020-21 Test series triumph in Australia. 

''This year was a bad phase for me but will make a strong comeback by working hard. I will work on my ability, believe in my strengths,'' he added. 

Siraj, who has been brilliant in Test matches for India, wants to do well in the fifth Test against England to be played in Edgbaston from July 1-5.

''My preparations are going well for the Test. There in England, the Dukes ball is used, it is always good to bowl there in the English conditions and it is helpful for the bowlers,'' the Hyderabad-based speedster added.

According to Siraj, the fifth test, which had to be rescheduled due to COVID outbreak in the Indian camp last year, will be ''very important'' in the context of the World Test Championship.

''This Test is very important for us and we are leading 2-1. It is good that the Test has been rescheduled and we are confident (of doing well) as we have the lead, it is a good feeling,'' added the right-arm speedster.

Hitting one spot relentlessly is very important in Test cricket, reckons Siraj.

''The important thing in a Test match is your line and length and how consistently you can bowl at one spot. That is what I have learned, the same thing I have learned in Australia and my aim is to perform consistently for the team and bowl in one area and create pressure. ''Even if I don't get wickets, my aim is how I can put the opposition in pressure,” Siraj said.

