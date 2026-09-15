/India pacer Mukesh Kumar joins Nottinghamshire for County Championship after Duleep Trophy success

India fast bowler Mukesh Kumar has signed with Nottinghamshire for the final two rounds of the 2026 County Championship Division One season, marking his maiden stint in English county cricket.
The 32-year-old right-arm seamer arrives in England in peak form, fresh off a title-winning campaign with East Zone in the Duleep Trophy. Kumar topped the tournament’s wicket charts, claiming 12 wickets at an average of 14.91, spearheading his team's attack with trademark seam movement and relentless discipline.
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Key Career Figures
International Caps: 26 across all formats (3 Tests, 6 ODIs, 17 T20Is)
International Wickets: 32
First-Class Record: 233 wickets in 60 matches at an average of 21.79
Stepping Into English Conditions
Kumar's arrival at Trent Bridge provides Nottinghamshire with experienced firepower for the critical closing stages of their red-ball season. His upright seam presentation and ability to extract lateral movement off the pitch make his bowling naturally suited to late-season English pitches.
"I am really pleased to sign for Nottinghamshire at an important time in the season. I can’t wait to arrive in England and test myself in county cricket. I want to contribute as much as I can while I am here to help Nottinghamshire to success, and I am looking forward to working with the coaches and my new teammates," said Kumar.
"Coming to England is always a good challenge, and I am excited by the chance to play for a new team in new conditions. I will give everything while I am part of Nottinghamshire, and I hope together, we can be successful," he added.
Club Backing And Match Readiness
Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores highlighted Kumar's immediate readiness and international pedigree as vital factors behind the short-term signing.
"He comes straight off the back of a really competitive game in the Duleep Trophy Final, in which he was on the winning team and played a pivotal role in securing the win for East Zone. Mukesh's quality as a bowler is not in question, knowing how hard it is to compete to pay in the Indian team," said Moores.
"It's fantastic for us to get a player who’s match-ready and in full competitive mode ahead of two big games for the club," he added.
Mukesh joins a growing list of Indian seamers who have used County Championship stints to sharpen their red-ball craft, and Nottinghamshire will count on his control and endurance to finish their campaign on a high.
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