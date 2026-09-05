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India-Pakistan continue no-handshake protocol in Women's Asia Cup clash

India and Pakistan continued their strict no-handshake protocol in the 2026 Women's Asia Cup clash at the Dubai International on Saturday, with captains Harmanpreet Kaur and Fatima Sana avoiding the traditional pre-match greeting at toss time. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 08:59 PM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 09:01 PM IST
India-Pakistan continue no-handshake protocol in Women's Asia Cup clash
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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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India-Pakistan continue no-handshake protocol in Women's Asia Cup clash
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