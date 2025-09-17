India-Pakistan Controversy: AAP’s Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj Challenges Suryakumar Yadav After Post-Match Gesture Snub

The post-match handshake between India and Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2025 sparked controversy after it did not take place. India’s batter Suryakumar Yadav, when questioned about the decision, explained that the gesture was intentionally withheld as a mark of respect for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. He added that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the government were in alignment with this stand.

AAP’s Strong Response

In response, Saurabh Bharadwaj, a leader from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), issued a sharp statement targeting Surya, the BCCI, and the International Cricket Council (ICC). He urged them to donate all earnings from broadcasting rights and advertisements linked to the India-Pakistan match to the widows of the 26 victims of the Pahalgam attack.

Bharadwaj stated, “Agar tumhari aukaat hai, aur tumhari BCCI ki aukaat hai, aur tumhari ICC ki aukaat hai … jitna paisa tumne in broadcasting rights se kamaya hai … de do un 26 vidhwahon ko.” Translated, he challenged the players and governing bodies to prove sincerity by making a financial contribution rather than only dedicating the win in words.

The Call for Action

Bharadwaj further emphasized that simply dedicating a victory is symbolic, but taking tangible action that comes at a financial cost demonstrates true commitment. He described gestures without actual contribution as “farzi” or insincere. As of now, neither Suryakumar Yadav, the BCCI, nor the ICC have officially responded to this challenge. The situation has sparked wider debate over symbolic gestures versus concrete support for victims of national tragedies.

The Bigger Picture

This incident highlights the sensitive balance athletes often face between sportsmanship and national sentiments. While the cricketing world celebrated India’s win, political leaders and citizens have debated the responsibilities of players and sports bodies in responding to tragedies beyond the field.

The discussion surrounding the handshake and AAP’s challenge is likely to remain in public discourse, prompting further reflection on how sporting events intersect with social responsibility.