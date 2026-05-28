Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3051117https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/india-pakistan-rivalry-set-to-ignite-again-as-wcl-2026-announces-teams-details-3051117.html
NewsCricketIndia-Pakistan Rivalry set to ignite again as WCL 2026 announces teams - Details
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP OF LEGENDS 2026

India-Pakistan Rivalry set to ignite again as WCL 2026 announces teams - Details

After two successful seasons, the tournament, widely recognised as the Legends World Cup, will once again bring together former international stars and active players involved in franchise cricket across the globe, according to a press release.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 28, 2026, 03:16 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • The tournament has steadily gained popularity among cricket fans for reviving iconic rivalries and providing an opportunity to watch celebrated players return to the field in a competitive format.
  • After two successful seasons, the tournament, widely recognised as the Legends World Cup, will once again bring together former international stars and active players involved in franchise cricket across the globe.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India-Pakistan Rivalry set to ignite again as WCL 2026 announces teams - DetailsCredits - ANI

The World Championship of Legends (WCL) is set to return for its third season in October 2026, with organisers promising another high-profile edition featuring some of the biggest names in world cricket. After two successful seasons, the tournament, widely recognised as the Legends World Cup, will once again bring together former international stars and active players involved in franchise cricket across the globe, according to a press release.

Season 3 will feature seven teams -- India Champions, Pakistan Champions, England Champions, Australia Champions, South Africa Champions, West Indies Champions and Bangladesh Champions.

The league has built a reputation for assembling a strong player pool that includes legendary cricketers as well as active players who continue to compete in T20 leagues worldwide and are not centrally contracted with their national boards.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Organisers believe the presence of such players has significantly raised the competitiveness and entertainment value of the tournament.

Harshit Tomar, Founder & CEO, World Championship of Legends, said, "When we launched WCL, our vision was to give fans a tournament that goes beyond cricket -- a celebration of the icons who shaped the game. In just two seasons, WCL has grown into a cricket phenomenon, with fans eagerly waiting all year long for the tournament, and Season 3 is going to take that legacy to an entirely new level."

The tournament has steadily gained popularity among cricket fans for reviving iconic rivalries and providing an opportunity to watch celebrated players return to the field in a competitive format.

Ajay Devgn, Co-Owner, World Championship of Legends, said, "WCL is more than just a cricket league - it is emotion, nostalgia and entertainment coming together on one platform. Looking forward to Season 3, it's going to be our boldest season yet."
Further details regarding squads, fixtures, venues and broadcast partners are expected to be announced through WCL's official channels in the coming months.
The organisers said the new season would continue to build on the legacy established over the first two editions as the legends prepare to return to action this October

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

RR vs SRH Eliminator
IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals thrash Sunrisers Hyderabad by 47 runs
West Bengal
Bengal says 142.79 acres land handed over to BSF for border fencing
Bangladeshi infiltrators
How Bengal’s crackdown on infiltrators has ached radicals in Bangladesh
Bakra Eid 2026
Bakra Eid 2026: Nawazuddin Siddiqui confirms will be shooting for Tumbbad 2
West Bengal
30 lakhs Lakshmi Bhandar ‘beneficiaries’ unfit for Annapurna Yojana: Bengal CM
Tom Latham
Kane Williamson, Tom Latham become first to play Tests in 12 nations
Chandrayaan-2 ISRO
ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 reveals buried Ice on the Moon’s South Pole
US-Iran war
Trump’s ultimatum to Iran: Sign the deal or US will 'finish the job'
Enforcement Directorate
BIG MOVE: Govt boosts ED workforce by over 60% to crack down on hawala ops
Esha Singh
Esha Singh wins gold with world record score at ISSF world cup Munich 2026