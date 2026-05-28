India-Pakistan Rivalry set to ignite again as WCL 2026 announces teams - Details

The World Championship of Legends (WCL) is set to return for its third season in October 2026, with organisers promising another high-profile edition featuring some of the biggest names in world cricket. After two successful seasons, the tournament, widely recognised as the Legends World Cup, will once again bring together former international stars and active players involved in franchise cricket across the globe, according to a press release.

Season 3 will feature seven teams -- India Champions, Pakistan Champions, England Champions, Australia Champions, South Africa Champions, West Indies Champions and Bangladesh Champions.

The league has built a reputation for assembling a strong player pool that includes legendary cricketers as well as active players who continue to compete in T20 leagues worldwide and are not centrally contracted with their national boards.

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Organisers believe the presence of such players has significantly raised the competitiveness and entertainment value of the tournament.

Harshit Tomar, Founder & CEO, World Championship of Legends, said, "When we launched WCL, our vision was to give fans a tournament that goes beyond cricket -- a celebration of the icons who shaped the game. In just two seasons, WCL has grown into a cricket phenomenon, with fans eagerly waiting all year long for the tournament, and Season 3 is going to take that legacy to an entirely new level."

The tournament has steadily gained popularity among cricket fans for reviving iconic rivalries and providing an opportunity to watch celebrated players return to the field in a competitive format.

Ajay Devgn, Co-Owner, World Championship of Legends, said, "WCL is more than just a cricket league - it is emotion, nostalgia and entertainment coming together on one platform. Looking forward to Season 3, it's going to be our boldest season yet."

Further details regarding squads, fixtures, venues and broadcast partners are expected to be announced through WCL's official channels in the coming months.

The organisers said the new season would continue to build on the legacy established over the first two editions as the legends prepare to return to action this October