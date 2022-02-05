India plays 1000th ODI in Ahmedabad vs WI, from most 100s to most wickets, check out team's statistical highlights here

When India take on West Indies in the first of the three ODIs against West Indies, they will touch a glorious landmark. It will be India's 1000th ODI at the picturesque Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad and Rohit Sharma will have the privilege of leading the Men in Blue in this huge match.

India, which played its first ODI in 1974 against England, have so far played 999 ODIs and have recorded 518 victories. They have suffered 431 defeats, while nine matches have ended in ties. 41 matches had no result. Ajit Wadekar, a Mumbai batter, had led India in the first ODI. And another Mumbaikar Rohit will be leading India in the 1000th.

Here are some key stats from India's ODI journey:

Highest total - 418/5 in 50 overs vs WI at Indore on December 8, 2011

Lowest total - 54 all out in 26.3 overs vs SL at Sharjah on October 29, 2000.

Largest victory - by 257 runs vs Bermuda at Port of Spain on March 19, 2007

Smallest victory by 1 run vs NZ at Wellington on March 6, 1990

- by 1 run vs SL at Colombo (RPS) on July 25, 1993.

- by 1 run vs SA at Jaipur on February 21, 2010.

- by 1 run vs SA at Johannesburg on January 15, 2011.

Individual Scores

Most matches - Sachin Tendulkar - 463

Most runs - Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs)

Highest Individual score - Rohit Sharma 264 vs SL at Kolkata on Nov 13, 2014

Most Hundreds - Sachin Tendulkar (49)

Most fifties - Sachin Tendulkar (96)

Most wickets - Anil Kumble 334 wickets

Best bowling figures - Stuart Binny (6/4 vs Bangladesh at Mirpur on June 17, 2014)

Most wickets in a series - Zaheer Khan (21 wicketsm World Cup 2011)

Most runs conceded: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/106 vs SA in Mumbai on Oct 25, 2015

Most dismissals by a WK - MS Dhoni ? 438 (318 catches, 120 stumpings)

Most catches - M Azharuddin (156 catches)

Here's everything you need to know about broadcast and live stream of 1st IND vs WI ODI

With PTI inputs