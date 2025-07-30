India Pull Off Stunning Chase vs West Indies To Set Up High-Stakes WCL 2025 Semi-Final Vs Pakistan

The World Championship of Legends 2025 witnessed a jaw-dropping thriller as India Champions pulled off a stunning five-wicket win over West Indies Champions in match 15 at Grace Road. The victory, sealed in just 13.2 overs, not only ensured India’s qualification for the semi-finals but also set up a mouth-watering India vs Pakistan clash in the knockout stage — a contest that promises fireworks.

Pollard’s Fireworks Save WI After Early Collapse

Batting first in a must-win tie, West Indies Champions were rocked early. Chris Gayle and Lendl Simmons were dismissed inside two overs, while Chadwick Walton followed without troubling the scorers. Dwayne Smith laboured to 20 off 21, but the scoreboard pressure continued to mount as wickets kept tumbling. At one point, WI-C were reeling at 72/6 in 13 overs.

Enter Kieron Pollard.

The Caribbean powerhouse turned back the clock with a vintage display of brute force. His unbeaten 74 off 43 deliveries, peppered with eight sixes and three fours, injected life into what looked like a sinking innings. With a strike rate of 172.09, Pollard’s onslaught pushed the total to a competitive 144/9 in 20 overs.

On the bowling front, India’s Piyush Chawla stood out with 3/18, while Stuart Binny’s 2/17 proved vital in keeping West Indies under control. The duo’s accuracy and variation stifled the Caribbean batters — except Pollard, who seemed to be playing on a different pitch altogether.

India’s Qualification Math: 145 in 14.1 Overs

For India Champions, it wasn’t just about winning — they had to chase 145 in 14.1 overs to qualify on Net Run Rate. A nervy start saw Robin Uthappa (8), Gurkeerat Mann (7), and Suresh Raina (7) perish early. Shikhar Dhawan looked solid with 25 off 18, but his dismissal at 52/4 in 7.1 overs put India under immense pressure.

That’s when Stuart Binny unleashed a breathtaking counterattack.

The all-rounder hammered 50 not out in just 21 balls, smashing four sixes at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 238.10. His fearless batting dismantled the West Indian bowling attack and brought India roaring back into the contest.

Skipper Yuvraj Singh chipped in with a handy 21 off 11, but it was Yusuf Pathan’s turbo knock — 21 off just 7 balls*, including two monstrous sixes — that sealed the win in dramatic style. India reached the target in 13.2 overs, completing a heist that not only kept their campaign alive but reignited the fire of a legendary rivalry.

India vs Pakistan Semi-Final: The Ultimate Showdown

With this emphatic win, India jumped into the final four alongside Pakistan, South Africa, and Australia. As per tournament rules, 1st-placed Pakistan will now face 4th-placed India in the first semi-final at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on July 31 at 5:00 PM IST.

This India vs Pakistan WCL 2025 semi-final encounter is set to be one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament, especially after their group-stage fixture was washed out. With both teams boasting cricketing legends, the Edgbaston clash promises fireworks, drama, and a trip down memory lane for fans of vintage cricketing rivalries.

Standout Performers to Watch in Semis

Stuart Binny: A true MVP with both bat and ball, his all-round brilliance has been a game-changer for India.

Kieron Pollard: Despite West Indies bowing out, Pollard’s blistering form remains a highlight of WCL 2025.

Yusuf Pathan: A proven finisher, Yusuf’s cameo ensured India met the qualification requirement under pressure.

Piyush Chawla: His consistent wicket-taking has added crucial breakthroughs for India throughout the tournament.

Where to Watch WCL 2025 Semi-Finals Live

The semi-finals and final will be broadcast on Star Sports and streamed live on the FanCode app and website, ensuring fans don’t miss a single moment of this nostalgia-filled cricketing carnival.