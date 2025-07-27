India Repeats History For First Time In 42 Years After Losing Two Wickets For Zero At Old Trafford

India began a nightmare innings in their second innings of the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. India lost Yashasvib Jaiswal, Sai Sudarshan for a duck, repeating the history. In a rare and alarming occurrence, India lost their first two wickets without scoring a single run in their second innings, marking the first such incident in 42 years. The last time this happened was in 1983, when Sunil Gavaskar was demoted to number four, following low scores from openers Anshuman Gaekwad and Navjot Singh Sidhu, forcing Gavaskar to bat earlier than usual.

At Old Trafford, Chris Woakes struck with two successive deliveries before lunch, dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan both for ducks off the fourth and fifth balls of the over, reducing India to 0/2 in just three overs. The twin dismissals came as a gut-wrenching blow, reminiscent of the 1983 Test against the West Indies, when India began its innings without scoring before losing two openers.

India’s Recovery

Shubman Gill, alongside senior batter KL Rahul, staged a magnificent rescue act. The duo added an unbroken 174-run partnership, guiding India to 174/2 at stumps and cutting England’s lead down to 137 runs. KL Rahul, too, played a pivotal role with a composed 87 off 172 deliveries*, complementing Gill’s elegant strokeplay. Their stand was India’s highest-ever partnership after being reduced to 0/2 in a Test innings, showcasing the pair’s resilience against a hostile English bowling attack.

What Lies Ahead?

India will resume Day 5 at 174/2, still trailing by 137 runs but with hopes of salvaging a draw or even pushing for an improbable victory if their middle order steps up. England, on the other hand, will be desperate for early breakthroughs to seal the series.