Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /India replace Sri Lanka as hosts of inaugural 2027 Women’s Champions Trophy; check date, venues and more

India replace Sri Lanka as hosts of inaugural 2027 Women’s Champions Trophy; check date, venues and more

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also said India was selected as the replacement host following an evaluation process that also considered proposals from Bangladesh and South Africa. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 01:08 AM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 01:08 AM IST
India replace Sri Lanka as hosts of inaugural 2027 Women’s Champions Trophy; check date, venues and more
Image Credit: ICC

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
India replace Sri Lanka as hosts of inaugural 2027 Women’s Champions Trophy; check date, venues and more
2
3
4
5