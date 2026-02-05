‘India runs our cricket’: Ramiz Raja’s old warning goes viral as Pakistan risks ICC action over T20 World Cup 2026 boycott

An old video of former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has resurfaced at a critical moment for world cricket, just as Pakistan faces potential sanctions for boycotting its high-voltage ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 clash against India national cricket team. The viral clip shows Raja warning that Pakistan cricket relies heavily on revenue generated through the International Cricket Council (ICC), much of which originates from the Indian market. With Pakistan now risking financial penalties and sporting fallout, his comments have gained renewed relevance across the cricket ecosystem.



pic.twitter.com/DEDanWNu1a

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Why This Story Matters Now

Pakistan has reportedly decided to skip its February 15 fixture against India at a neutral venue in Colombo following government instructions, though formal reasons have not yet been submitted to the ICC. If the boycott holds, the consequences could extend far beyond a single match:

Possible withholding of Pakistan’s annual ICC revenue share

Compensation claims from broadcasters

A damaging walkover that could derail qualification hopes

Increased scrutiny over government interference in cricket administration

For a board already dependent on ICC distributions, the stakes are unusually high.

Ramiz Raja’s Financial Warning Explained

In the resurfaced video, Raja laid out the structural reality of global cricket finances. “The Pakistan Cricket Board runs on nearly 50 percent funding from the ICC. Almost 90 percent of ICC funding comes from the Indian market. In one way, Indian business houses are running Pakistan cricket. If funding stops, the board could collapse.” While the remarks were made earlier, their timing now feels striking.

What Raja Meant in Practical Terms

Global cricket revenues are heavily driven by India’s broadcast deals, sponsorships, and digital audiences. That commercial engine funds ICC tournaments, which in turn distribute earnings to member boards including Pakistan. Any disruption in marquee fixtures, especially India vs Pakistan, threatens that revenue chain.

Experience insight: Administrators across cricket quietly acknowledge that the India-Pakistan fixture is the sport’s single biggest financial driver, often outperforming even tournament finals in advertising demand.

The Boycott That Could Backfire

Pakistan’s decision appears selective rather than a full tournament withdrawal, creating a complicated regulatory situation.

Sporting Impact

Under ICC playing conditions:

If Pakistan refuses to take the field, India would likely be awarded a walkover.

Pakistan would effectively record a zero-run innings.

Net Run Rate damage could prove fatal in a tight group.

Historically, teams rarely recover from early tournament setbacks of this magnitude.

Financial Fallout Could Be Severe

Industry estimates suggest the India-Pakistan game alone can generate tens of millions of dollars in broadcast and advertising revenue.

Reports indicate the ICC could:

Withhold roughly $35 million in annual distributions

Redirect funds to broadcasters to offset losses

Consider additional penalties if contractual obligations are breached

For context, ICC payouts form a major portion of many boards’ operational budgets, but the dependency is particularly pronounced in Pakistan’s case.

Historical comparison: Similar disputes in international sport have often resulted in long-term financial restrictions rather than short-term fines.

Government Role Raises Governance Questions

The ICC constitution requires member boards to operate independently from political influence. Because the boycott reportedly follows government direction rather than a purely administrative decision by the Pakistan Cricket Board, governance experts believe the situation could trigger deeper scrutiny. Security concerns have justified past match refusals, but a neutral venue weakens that argument.