India’s 2011 World Cup Heroes: Where Are They Now, 14 Years Later?

Fourteen years ago, on April 2, 2011, Indian cricket reached its pinnacle when MS Dhoni’s men lifted the ICC ODI World Cup trophy at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The historic night saw India defeat Sri Lanka by six wickets, ending a 28-year-long wait and etching their names in cricketing folklore. The sight of Dhoni’s iconic winning six into the stands remains one of the most cherished moments in Indian sports history. The victory not only established India as a powerhouse in world cricket but also transformed the lives of the players involved. As we celebrate the 14th anniversary of that glorious night, let's take a look at where the heroes of 2011 are today.

Virender Sehwag – The Swashbuckling Opener Turned Commentator

Virender Sehwag, known for his fearless strokeplay, was one of India’s most destructive openers. Having last played for India in 2013, Sehwag has since become a popular Hindi commentator and cricket analyst. His witty takes on the game keep fans entertained across social media and television broadcasts.

Sachin Tendulkar – The God of Cricket’s Continued Legacy

The 2011 World Cup was Sachin Tendulkar’s lifelong dream, and his teammates ensured it came true. Post-retirement in 2013, Tendulkar has remained involved in the sport as a mentor for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. He also participates in tournaments for former cricketers, most recently leading India Masters to victory in the International Masters League 2025.

Gautam Gambhir – From Match-Winner to Head Coach

Gautam Gambhir played a pivotal role in the final, scoring 97 under immense pressure. After retiring, he transitioned into politics and later returned to cricket as a mentor for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024. In a significant career move, Gambhir was recently appointed the head coach of the Indian men’s national team.

Virat Kohli – The Lone Active Warrior

Virat Kohli, the youngest member of the 2011 squad, is the only one still playing international cricket. At 36, he continues to dominate for India and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. His remarkable fitness and hunger for runs have kept him among the world's best cricketers.

MS Dhoni – The Captain Who Still Wields the Bat

MS Dhoni’s 91* in the final and his calm leadership were instrumental in India’s triumph. While he retired from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni remains active in the IPL, leading Chennai Super Kings. At 44, he is the oldest player in IPL 2025 and continues to draw massive crowds.

Yuvraj Singh – The Warrior Who Conquered Cancer

The 2011 World Cup’s Player of the Tournament, Yuvraj Singh, was India’s talisman with both bat and ball. Shortly after, he bravely battled cancer and made a miraculous comeback. Retiring in 2019, Yuvraj has since played in overseas leagues like GT20 Canada and mentors young cricketers such as Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma.

Suresh Raina – The Dynamic Middle-Order Mainstay

Suresh Raina played crucial cameos throughout the 2011 campaign. He announced his retirement in 2022 and has since transitioned into commentary, covering IPL 2025 in Hindi. He remains an active part of India’s cricketing ecosystem.

Harbhajan Singh – The Off-Spinner Turned Analyst

Harbhajan Singh, a vital cog in India’s spin department in 2011, hung up his boots in 2021. He now works as a cricket analyst and commentator, sharing deep insights on international and IPL matches.

Zaheer Khan – The Mentor Shaping Future Stars

Zaheer Khan was India’s highest wicket-taker in the 2011 World Cup, leading the attack with his swing and accuracy. Post-retirement, he has taken up mentoring roles, currently serving as the bowling mentor for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025.

Munaf Patel – From Fast Bowler to Coach

Munaf Patel, India’s unsung hero in the tournament, has transitioned into coaching. He recently served as Delhi Capitals' bowling coach and played for India Legends in the International Masters League.

Sreesanth – The Controversial Fast Bowler Turned Expert

Sreesanth’s career had its share of highs and lows, but his performance in the 2011 final remains unforgettable. After being cleared of wrongdoing in the IPL spot-fixing case, he has reinvented himself as a cricket expert and analyst.