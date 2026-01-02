India’s 2026 Bangladesh Tour Goes Ahead Amid Hindu Violence Outrage: ODI & T20I Dates Out : Report

India are set to tour Bangladesh for a white-ball series in August and September 2026, with the Bangladesh Cricket Board confirming the rescheduled fixtures as part of its packed home international calendar for the season. Bangladesh will host India for a three-match ODI series followed by three T20 Internationals. The Indian team is scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on August 28. The ODI matches will be played on September 1, 3 and 6, while the T20Is are slated for September 9, 12 and 13, after which the visitors will return home.

The series had originally been postponed and has now been officially rescheduled. Confirming the development, BCB cricket operations in-charge Shahriar Nafees told Cricbuzz, “The series that was postponed earlier between Bangladesh and India has been rescheduled.”

Extensive Home Schedule

India’s tour forms a key part of Bangladesh’s extensive home schedule for 2026, which features bilateral series against Pakistan, New Zealand, Australia and the West Indies across all three formats of the game.

Announcing the calendar, the Bangladesh Cricket Board stated, “The confirmed itinerary ensures a season full of international cricket in Bangladesh, providing supporters across the country the opportunity to watch top-level cricket at home, while details of match venues will be announced in due course.”

Bangladesh's Home Season

Bangladesh’s home season will begin in March, following the men’s T20 World Cup. Pakistan will tour Bangladesh first for a three-match ODI series scheduled between March 12 and 16. The Pakistan team will return later in May for a two-Test series, which will be part of the ICC World Test Championship. The Tests are scheduled from May 8 to 12 and May 16 to 20.

New Zealand will tour Bangladesh in April and May for a full white-ball assignment. Their visit will start with three ODIs beginning April 17, followed by three T20Is from April 27 to May 2. Australia will then arrive in June for a similar white-ball tour, starting with three ODIs from June 5 and followed by three T20Is between June 15 and 20.

India’s rescheduled visit will take place later in the season, before Bangladesh conclude their home calendar with a two-Test series against the West Indies in October and November. A three-day warm-up match will be played from October 22 to 24, ahead of the first Test scheduled from October 28 to November 1. The second Test will follow from November 5 to 9, with both matches forming part of the World Test Championship.

In addition to international fixtures, Sri Lanka A will tour Bangladesh in May 2026 for a series comprising two four-day matches and three one-day games. Overall, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has outlined one of its busiest home seasons, featuring four Test matches, 12 ODIs and nine T20 Internationals, providing fans across the country with an action-packed year of international cricket.