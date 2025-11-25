Advertisement
INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA TEST

India’s 30-Year Home Record Under Threat After Batting Collapse In Guwahati Test

Team India finds itself in unfamiliar territory as a long-standing batting record stands on the brink of being broken.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2025, 10:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Team India finds itself in unfamiliar territory as a long-standing batting record stands on the brink of being broken. For the first time in nearly three decades, India could finish a home Test series without a single century from any batter, a statistic that reflects the mounting batting struggles during the ongoing Test series against South Africa.

With innings totals of 189, 93, and 201 so far, India’s batting has failed to showcase the dominance historically associated with home conditions. Meanwhile, South Africa has piled on the pressure, highlighted by their imposing 489-run first-innings total in the ongoing second Test.

A 30-Year Streak in Danger

India has not endured a home Test series without a century since the mid-1990s, a streak that has survived numerous transitions, captaincy changes, and generational shifts in talent. From Sachin Tendulkar’s early years to Virat Kohli’s peak era and now the Shubman Gill-Yashasvi Jaiswal generation, home centuries have almost been a given when India plays red-ball cricket on its soil.

But in this series, no Indian batter has crossed the three-figure mark, and the window to do so is closing fast. If India’s final innings in Guwahati also ends without a ton, the streak officially ends, marking a rare low point for one of the strongest batting nations in Test cricket.

South Africa Raise the Bar

South Africa, on the other hand, has approached the series with clinical precision. Their top-order resilience and ability to convert starts have created a stark contrast between the two batting units. Their first-innings total of 489 in Guwahati has forced India into an uncomfortable corner, leaving them to chase a massive target in the fourth innings just to save the match, let alone the series.

Final Chance Pending

India will need a historic effort in the fourth innings of the second Test if they hope to preserve both the series result and the century streak. The situation demands patience, grit, and a composed century, the kind of innings missing throughout the series.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

