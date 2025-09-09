India’s Asia Cup 2025 Plans Revealed: Dube Set to Add Batting Depth and Bowling Firepower

India enters the Asia Cup 2025 as overwhelming favourites, boasting arguably the strongest T20 side in the world. Yet, as the Men in Blue prepare to take on UAE, Pakistan, and Oman, one intriguing question lingers: how will Team India balance their formidable bowling attack with a deep batting line-up? The spotlight now falls on Shivam Dube, whose potential all-round capabilities could redefine India’s T20 strategy.

Morkel’s Bold Move: Dube as a Four-Over Bowler

In a recent press interaction at the ICC Academy, India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel hinted at an expanded role for Shivam Dube, suggesting that the medium-pacer could bowl his full quota of four overs in T20 matches.

“For me it’s always important to use Shivam as a guy who can bowl four overs,” Morkel said. “I’m always pushing for all-rounders to work hard on both skills. Sometimes guys can get a little naughty in practice and focus on one. But here we want to leave no stone unturned. On the day, conditions might favour him more than somebody else, and he needs to be ready to deliver.”

This revelation indicates that India is considering including Dube over a specialist bowler, a strategy that would provide extra batting depth until number eight. By doing so, India can maintain their aggressive style while ensuring flexibility in bowling options.

Unlocking Dube’s All-Round Potential

Shivam Dube has shown glimpses of his all-round abilities in previous T20Is. Against England earlier this year, he bowled two overs and picked up crucial wickets, proving he can handle pressure. However, in the T20 World Cup, Dube’s bowling contribution was limited to just a single over against the USA.

Under the guidance of captain Suryakumar Yadav and mentor Gautam Gambhir, Dube could finally be utilized to his full potential. By working closely with Morkel, he has been developing his bowling skills to complement his already destructive batting. This dual-threat capability could make him a pivotal player in India’s Asia Cup campaign.

Flexibility Through Batting Depth

Morkel emphasized the strategic advantage of having multi-faceted players in the squad. “The more guys who can give the captain an over here and there, the better. Yes, we’ll have our frontline bowlers, but those extra options give us flexibility in selection and combinations,” he added.

This philosophy aligns with India’s recent T20 strategy, where players like Rinku Singh, Abhishek Sharma, and even Suryakumar Yadav have contributed with the ball in limited overs. Dube’s inclusion as a potential four-over bowler provides the team with another versatile option, allowing the Men in Blue to rotate bowlers effectively and adapt to match situations.

India’s Asia Cup 2025 Line-Up

India’s confirmed squad for the Asia Cup 2025 reads like a perfect blend of experience and aggression:

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana

The Men in Blue will kick off their campaign against UAE on September 10, before facing Pakistan on September 14 and Oman on September 19. With a squad stacked with multi-dimensional talent, India is widely regarded as the frontrunner for the title.

What This Means for India’s Asia Cup Strategy

Morkel’s push for Dube to become a full-fledged all-rounder reflects a broader trend in T20 cricket: the premium on players who can bat deep and bowl effectively. By leveraging Dube’s skills, India gains the rare advantage of flexibility, allowing the captain to experiment with bowling rotations and maintain a strong batting backbone.

As the Asia Cup unfolds, all eyes will be on Shivam Dube to see if he can justify Morkel’s confidence and become a game-changer for India. If he succeeds, the Men in Blue could not only dominate their group but also set a new benchmark for the role of all-rounders in T20 cricket.