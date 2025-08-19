India’s Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement Likely To Be Postponed As Red Alert Issued In Mumbai Due To Heavy Rains

Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement: The highly-anticipated announcement of India’s squad for the Asia Cup 2025 faced an unexpected disruption as heavy rainfall in Mumbai forced the BCCI to postpone the press conference. Selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar and skipper Suryakumar Yadav were scheduled to address the media at 1:30 PM, but extreme weather conditions in the city led to uncertainty around the event.

Why the Press Conference Is Delayed

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Tuesday. Following this, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared the closure of all government, semi-government, and civic offices (except essential services). The rains caused severe waterlogging, traffic chaos, and safety concerns across the city.

In an advisory, the civic body also urged private establishments to allow work-from-home and avoid unnecessary travel. With the situation worsening, the BCCI decided to delay the squad announcement press conference.

Key Selection Questions for India’s Squad

The Asia Cup 2025 squad is expected to feature 15 players, with Suryakumar Yadav leading the team. Reports suggest that one or two among Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, and Riyan Parag could make the cut.

Another major point of discussion is the inclusion of Test skipper Shubman Gill, who had a brilliant run in the IPL 2025. However, sources indicate that the management is hesitant to make big changes to the existing roster ahead of the Asia Cup.

India vs Pakistan: A Potential Triple Clash

One of the biggest highlights of the Asia Cup 2025 is the potential three encounters between India and Pakistan.

September 14 – Group Stage Match

September 21 – Super Four clash (if both teams qualify)

September 28 – Final (if both reach the summit clash)

With tensions already high following the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 civilian lives, the India-Pakistan fixtures have sparked strong reactions. Several former cricketers and fans have called for a boycott of the clash, though the final decision rests with the BCCI and tournament organizers.

The official squad announcement is now likely to be shifted to a later date, depending on weather conditions in Mumbai. Fans and analysts are eagerly waiting to see how the selectors balance experience with youth as India gears up for the Asia Cup, a key preparation step before the 2027 ODI World Cup.