India’s Asia Cup 2025 Squad Shake-Up: Why Sanju Samson Could Edge Tilak Varma at No.3

As India gears up for the Asia Cup 2025, one of the hottest debates in Indian cricket has revolved around the No.3 batting position. Former India batter Mohammad Kaif has publicly backed Sanju Samson to slot in at No.3 ahead of rising star Tilak Varma, a move that could reshape the team’s batting order. With the tournament beginning on September 9 and India’s opener scheduled for September 10 against UAE, the selection puzzle has become a major talking point.

Kaif highlighted Samson’s experience, consistency, and adaptability, making a strong case for the Kerala cricketer to play a pivotal role. “Sanju is an experienced batter, and he could be groomed by giving him consistent opportunities at No.3. There is a World Cup after six months, and he deserves a chance,” Kaif said.

Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma to Open

With Shubman Gill confirmed as vice-captain, the opening combination looks set—Gill will walk out alongside Abhishek Sharma. This clarity, however, has created a direct clash between Samson and Tilak Varma for the crucial No.3 spot.

Both players have been in sublime form. Samson scored three T20I centuries last year, including two against South Africa, while Tilak Varma impressed with back-to-back centuries against the same opposition. The competition is fierce, and the decision to bench one of them is not without risk.

Samson’s Case: Big Match Experience and Consistency

Samson has built a reputation as one of India’s most explosive batters in T20 cricket. His record speaks volumes—

Three T20I centuries in 2024

400–500 IPL runs consistently each season

Proven success in tough overseas conditions, including centuries in South Africa

Kaif pointed out that Samson is also the most senior member of India’s Asia Cup squad, having made his debut in 2015 and later being part of the T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2024. Despite limited chances in that tournament, Samson delivered with a 180 strike rate, scoring nearly 450 runs in the year.

Tactical Advantage Against Rashid Khan

One of the strongest arguments in Samson’s favor is his ability to counter spin, particularly against Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan, one of the world’s most dangerous T20 bowlers. Kaif believes Samson’s natural six-hitting down the ground makes him India’s best option to dominate Rashid in the middle overs.

“He is among the top 10 six-hitters in the IPL. When Rashid Khan comes to bowl in the middle overs, there cannot be a better player against him than Sanju,” Kaif asserted.

Tilak Varma’s Rising Stock

On the other side, Tilak Varma has quickly cemented his reputation as one of India’s brightest batting prospects. The left-hander’s ability to anchor an innings while accelerating when needed makes him a valuable option at No.3. His temperament and fearless batting against pace and spin have drawn comparisons to some of India’s finest young talents.

But as Kaif noted, with the T20 World Cup 2026 just six months away, grooming Samson in the middle order could be a strategic move. “Tilak is a youngster and can wait for his turn,” Kaif said, underlining the long-term vision for India’s batting unit.

Selection Dilemma for Gambhir and Management

The Asia Cup 2025 squad, led by Suryakumar Yadav with Gautam Gambhir as mentor, faces one of the toughest selection dilemmas in recent times. Do they back the proven experience of Samson at No.3, or do they ride the wave of Tilak’s recent form?

Whatever the decision, it will shape not only India’s Asia Cup campaign but also the roadmap for the 2026 T20 World Cup.