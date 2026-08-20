/India’s Bangladesh tour likely to be postponed again as BCCI, BCB remain in talks: Report

India were originally scheduled to tour Bangladesh in August last year, but the series was later deferred to September 2026. The BCB announced in January that India would play three ODIs and three T20Is in Dhaka and Chattogram. However, the BCCI has not made any official announcement regarding the tour.



With the first ODI scheduled for September 3, just two weeks away, uncertainty continues over whether the series will go ahead as planned, according to the report.



At a press conference in Dhaka, Tamim announced the Game Development Trophy, an age-group tournament, and the BCB released its schedule, with all matches set to be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium from August 28 to September 9.



When asked whether the tournament schedule indicated that India would not be touring Bangladesh, Tamim said there could be a "slight change" in the schedule, hinting at a possible change to India's tour dates.