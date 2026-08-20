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India’s Bangladesh tour likely to be postponed again as BCCI, BCB remain in talks: Report

India were originally scheduled to tour Bangladesh in August last year, but the series was later deferred to September 2026. The BCB announced in January that India would play three ODIs and three T20Is in Dhaka and Chattogram. However, the BCCI has not made any official announcement regarding the tour.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 11:29 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 11:29 PM IST
India’s Bangladesh tour likely to be postponed again as BCCI, BCB remain in talks: Report
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