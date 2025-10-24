Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan expressed disappointment after India’s bowling attack failed to contain Australia in the must-win ODI at the Adelaide Oval. India set a target of 265, but Australia chased it down comfortably, sealing a 2-0 lead in the series.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Pathan commented:

"Kuldeep Yadav was a must for this game. Things could have been different had he been there, but the onus is on batters to score more runs. Losing two wickets in the powerplay regularly won't help the cause. Cooper Connolly is surely the one for the future for Australia."

Pathan’s remarks highlighted the ongoing issues in India’s bowling attack and the importance of variety. The decision to bench the left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav came under scrutiny, especially as India once again struggled to take early wickets and maintain pressure.

Australia’s Young Guns Shine

Pathan also praised Australia’s young all-rounder Cooper Connolly, who played a composed innings of 61 off 53 balls*, striking five boundaries and a six to guide his team to victory. Alongside Matt Short (74) and Mitchell Owen (36), Connolly ensured Australia never lost control of the chase.

Adam Zampa was the standout performer with the ball for Australia, taking 4/60 and earning the Player of the Match award. Despite early breakthroughs by Washington Sundar (2/37), Arshdeep Singh (2/41), and Harshit Rana (2/59), Australia’s innings was well-paced and clinical.

India’s Batting Struggles

Put into bat, India lost early wickets, with Shubman Gill (9) and Virat Kohli (0) falling quickly to Xavier Bartlett (3/39), leaving India reeling at 17/2. However, Rohit Sharma (73) and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer (61) stitched together a crucial 118-run partnership, stabilising the innings.

Contributions from Axar Patel (44) and the lower order, Harshit Rana (24)* and Arshdeep Singh (13), helped India post 264/9, but the total proved insufficient.

Looking Ahead

With Australia leading 2-0 in the series, India faces mounting pressure as they head to Sydney for the next encounter. Questions over team selection, particularly the exclusion of Kuldeep Yadav, are likely to dominate discussions. Analysts and fans alike will be eager to see whether India can recalibrate their strategy and bounce back in the remaining matches.