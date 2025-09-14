India’s Cricketers Aware Of Pahalgam Attack Sentiments But Will Follow Government Stand On India vs Pakistan Match Says Ryan ten Doeschate

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: As anticipation builds for the high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 clash between India and Pakistan, India’s fielding coach Ryan ten Doeschate has urged the team to approach the game with a professional mindset. Addressing the media on the eve of the match, the Dutchman admitted that the players are fully aware of the emotions back home but insisted that they have been instructed to separate their on-field duties from political circumstances. “We obviously are aware of the sentiments and the strong feelings,” ten Doeschate said. “Gauti’s message has just been very professional, about not worrying about things that are not in our control.”

Calls for Boycott After Pahalgam Attack

The build-up to this fixture has been overshadowed by the political and security climate. Following the Pahalgam terror attack in April and the subsequent Operation Sindoor, many voices, including former cricketers, demanded that India sever cricketing ties with Pakistan. Even head coach Gautam Gambhir had expressed his personal opinion that bilateral engagements should not take place in the current scenario.

However, the Indian government has drawn a clear line: while bilateral series remain suspended, matches against Pakistan in multilateral tournaments like the Asia Cup will continue. This stance has allowed the highly anticipated clash to go ahead despite strong public sentiments.

Dressing Room Acknowledges Public Sentiment

Ten Doeschate acknowledged that the squad is not insulated from the ongoing debate. The matter was openly discussed in a team meeting, where players were reminded to put aside emotions once they step onto the field. “I have no doubt the players share the compassion and feeling of the vast majority of the Indian public,” he said. “At one stage, we didn’t even think we would be coming. But once the government gave the nod, our focus had to shift back to cricket.”

The fielding coach also touched upon the broader debate about whether sports and politics can truly be separated. “The other side of the argument is that you separate sports from politics, and people have got different opinions on that,” he remarked. “Hopefully, the way we play can represent how we feel about the country.”

Professionalism Above All

Ten Doeschate emphasized that professionalism will guide the Indian team on match day. While acknowledging that players might hold different personal views, he underlined the collective responsibility to stay focused on performance. “Once we knew we were going to be here and playing, we have tried to get on with it,” he said. “The guys are professional enough now to put emotions aside and give their best.”